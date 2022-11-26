Core Pilates Exercises: 6 Key Exercises to Improve Posture and Strength

There are numerous core Pilates exercises that can strengthen the core along with improving overall well-being by employing muscles in conjunction with breathing.

These exercises provide with a multitude of benefits, including improved core stability, increased mobility, enhanced posture, lesser risk of injury, and more.

Best Core Pilates Exercises

We have curated a list of six best core Pilates exercises to improve posture and build strength:

1) One Leg Circle

It's one of the best core Pilates exercises that unilaterally works on both sides of the body to strengthen the core and tone the legs.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying down on the mat with both legs straightened straight while keeping a neutral pelvis. Keep your hands on the sides, with the palms pressed onto the floor.

Raise one leg in the air while keeping it straight. You can also slightly bend your knees to avoid them getting locked out. Start making circles with your raised leg and neutral pelvis. Repeat before swapping legs and repeating.

2) Single Leg Stretch

This exercises can help reduce lower back pain by increasing flexibility.

How to do the exercise?

Lie down on the ground with your face up. Drive both knees to the chest before wrapping your arms around the shins and curling your head off the ground.

Extend one leg straight to the front at 45 degrees, and apply the pressure on your opposite leg to feel the stretch and pull towards the chest. Keep alternating between your legs and repeat.

3) Double Leg Stretch

It's an effective core Pilates exercises that aid in digestion and stretching the body.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a lying down position before bringing both knees to the chest and wrapping your arms around your knees and curling your head upward.

Straighten both legs to the front, with your arms reaching straight over your head. Keep your lower back pressed onto the floor as you raise your legs off the ground. Drive your knees back to the chest as you circle your hands around your body, and bring them back to your knees. Repeat.

4) Plank Leg Lift

It's a highly effective core Pilates exercises that can help build a strong core along with developing strength. This exercise can also help boost body balance and stability.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a standard high plank position. Raise one leg off the ground while keeping it straight till shoulder height before bringing it back to the starting position. Repeat the same with the other leg. Keep alternating legs and repeating.

5) Toe Tap

It's a simple core Pilates exercises that can burn your muscles in no time and help get rid of belly fat.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying down on your back with your hands on the sides and back pressed flat against the floor. Raise your knees at 90 degrees before slowly bringing your toes to the ground to tap it. Reverse the movement to bring your body back to the starting position, and repeat.

6) Pilates One Hundred

It's a popular core Pilates exercises that works on the lower abs and enable you to have a sculpted body.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying down on the ground with your face up before lifting both legs together at an angle of about 45 degrees. Reach with your arms forward on the sides, with the palms angled to the floor, and raise your head off the ground.

While maintaining this position, start moving your hands up and down. Breathe in for five counts, and breathe out for the same number of counts. Repeat ten times.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned core Pilates exercises are among the best and most efficient ones to help build strength and improve posture.

They can enhance the mind-body connection, with increased focus on body balance and breathing. These exercises can also help improve back health and place lesser strain on the joints, resulting in flexible and strong knees.

They can enhance your overall quality of life along by boosting the body's functional fitness.

Poll : 0 votes