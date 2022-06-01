6 Best Exercises to Prevent Muscle Loss

As you grow older, you may notice that some physical activities that were previously second nature have become much more difficult. Sarcope­nia (age-related muscle loss) may begin around age 35 and happen at a rate of 1 to 2 percent each year for the average person, according to a new Harvard Health study.

It can escalate to 3% per year after the age of 60. Muscle loss might be minor, moderate, or severe, or it can stay within normal limits.

Muscle atrophy, or the reduction in the size and/or number of muscle fibres that occurs when a person's exercise or training is reduced, is sometimes referred to as "losing muscle mass."

Must-do exercises to prevent muscle loss

Fortunately, you can avoid muscle loss by including a number of modest strength-training activities into your daily routine.

1) Deadlift

Deadlifts are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, gaining muscle mass, and developing strength. The hinge movement is a basic movement sequence used in weightlifting that can also be used in everyday life. Avoiding back problems and keeping proper function necessitates bending to pick up items securely.

Here is how to do it:

Place the barbell in a designated location on the floor.

Take a narrow stance, about hip width apart, and set your hands on the bar directly outside your thighs.

As though you're trying to grasp an apple between your shoulder blades, your shoulders should be brought back and stimulated.

Initiate a strong upward pull with your hips low, knees bent, core tight, and spine straight from your tailbone to the top of your head.

Drive the hips through when the bar hits knee level.

Reverse the steps you took during the pull to return the barbell to the floor.

2) Squats

Squats are another basic movement pattern that everyone should know how to perform. As the squat works muscles throughout the body, including the deep core stabilising muscles, it efficiently avoids muscle loss.

Here is how to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Slowly bend your legs while maintaining a straight torso. Don't take a step forward.

As you lower, take a deep breath in.

Slowly return to the starting posture while maintaining a straight torso and back.

Exhale as you stand tall and push through your heels.

For a set, repeat as many times as desired.

3) Bench press

The bench press is another important compound lift. The upper body is at the centre of this exercise. Chest muscles are primarily targeted by bench press variations (pectorals). Shoulders and triceps will, however, be engaged.

Here is how to do it:

To avoid pressing with rounded shoulders, pull your shoulder blades back beneath you.

Use an overhand grip on the barbell, with your fingers on the outside of your clenched fist.

Remove the barbell from the rack, locking your elbows.

When you lower the bar to your chest's nipple line, take a deep breath and exhale.

Inhale as you lower the bar to your nipple line on your chest.

Exhale as you stretch your arms and press the bar above your chest.

Reduce the bar to just over your sternum's level.

4) Shoulder press

This is one of the best exercises to prevent muscle loss. Shoulders also regulate everything that you do with your arms and hands, as well as numerous other human actions. Avoiding muscle loss in your arms is critical for safety and optimal functioning.

Here is how to do it:

As you exhale, tighten your core and compress your shoulders back together, then lift the barbell overhead.

Keep pressing until your arms are completely locked out. This movement should feel like you're pushing your head through the "frame" your arms have created.

While inhaling, use your back muscles and return the bar to the front-rack posture with control.

Rep these steps for extra reps, or return the bar to the power rack to complete the exercise.

5) Seated cable row

There are numerous variations of rowing exercises to choose from. This exercise can be performed with loaded cables or resistance bands, as long as the weight is kept challenging and progressive.

Here is how to do it:

Pull the lever and weight back into your lower belly, trying not to overuse the row's momentum by pulling your torso backward with your arms.

Keep your back straight and squeeze your shoulder blades together while you row, chest out, to target the mid to upper back.

Return the lever to full stretch while under stress, remembering to keep your back straight even if your hips are flexed. Rep the exercise until you've completed the required amount of repetitions.

6) Twisting lunge

Single leg motions strengthen muscles that can be weakened by sitting for long periods of time. Inactivity can cause these muscles to tense and weaken, resulting in muscular loss and dysfunction. Lunges aid in the development and maintenance of muscle in the lower leg.

Here is how to do it:

With your right foot, take a step forward, dropping your body into a basic lunge position.

Swivel your upper body to the right from your waist. Maintain a firm core, squeeze your glutes, and keep your knees from turning.

In a calm, controlled motion, return your arms to the centre.

Repeat this procedure by stepping back with your right foot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far