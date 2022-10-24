6 Best Exercises That Will Slim Your Waistline

Getting a slim waistline is not just about toning the core region or performing half-hearted crunches daily. To get a slim waistline, you need to work on reducing the overall fat percentage and maximizing the toning of the core.

Solely depending on abs exercises will not help you get a toned waistline. You also need to incorporate cardio exercises to reduce fat.

Best Exercises for Slim Waistline

We have curated a list of six exercises that can be incorporated into the regular workout routine to get a slim waistline:

1) Plank Hip Dip

Plank hip dips are a dynamic exercise to get a slim waistline. That's because it can not only help in torching fat but also maximize toning of the core.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming the forearm plank position on the ground.

The core muscles should be engaged, back erect, and body balanced on your forearms and toes.

Twist your torso to bring your right hip to the ground, but make sure that your shoulders and upper arms are stable.

Bring your left hip towards the ground by reversing the movement and twisting your body to the left side. Repeat.

2) T Bar Rotation

This underrated exercise can help you get a slim waistline and getting rid of belly pooch.

How to do it?

Bring your body into a high plank position, with your wrists stacked underneath your shoulders, legs extended to the back, and toes on the ground.

Keep your belly tightened and core muscles engaged throughout the movement.

Raise the right hand off the ground and towards the ceiling by bringing yourself into the open plank position.

Bring your palm back to the ground. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Dumbbell Side Bend

Dumbbell side bends are an effective exercise to get a slim waistline by maximizing the toning of the core.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming a tall standing position with good posture. Keep your back flat with the core muscles engaged throughout the movement.

Grasp the dumbbells in both palms, and position your hands either side of the body with the weights positioned outside the thighs.

Bend your body to the right side from above your waist with good posture before assuming the center position.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Thread the Needle

The thread the needle pose can provide you with a multitude of benefits, including toning the arms and core, burning calories, and building body balance.

How to do it?

Bring your body into the side plank position, balancing on the forearm and toes, and keeping the core tightened, and legs stacked over each other.

The other arm should be extended towards the ceiling.

Bring an extended arm beneath your hips in the threading movement before extending it back to the ceiling. Repeat.

Change sides, and repeat.

5) V Sit

V sits can help maintain constant tension in the core region, which can help burn calories, enabling you to get a slim waistline.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming a lying position on the ground, with your back flat, legs extended in front of you, and arms over your head and tucked towards the ears.

Keep your lower back pressed onto the ground and belly tightened throughout the movement.

With your legs together and straight, bring them to hip height, and simultaneously bring your arms to touch your toes by raising your shoulders and head.

Bring your body back to the starting position, and repeat.

6) Heel Touch

The heel touche can help you get a slim waistline by tightening the obliques and cinching the waist.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming the lying position on the ground with your feet flat on the floor, knees bent, and hands by the sides.

Slightly lift your shoulders and head off the ground. Bend your body to the right side, and try to touch the right palm with your right heel.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you get a slim waistline. You must also incorporate cardio exercises into your workout routine to reduce fat from the body.

You can also adopt an overall healthy lifestyle to avoid storing excess fat around the midriff and ensure effective weight management. These include eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, proper stress management, and a good recovery period - which will help you get a slim waistline.

