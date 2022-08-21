6 Best Exercises for Women to Burn Lower Belly Fat

Getting rid of lower belly fat can be challenging. Fat accumulation in the lower belly is a result of factors such as genetics, diet, and lifestyle.

When trying to reduce lower belly fat, patience is essential, but there are several things you can do to speed up the process.

Spot reduction is not a practical way of eliminating belly fat. There are some excellent core-focused exercises that can help burn fat throughout the body, resulting in a stronger and more sculpted core.

While crunches, yoga, and aerobics can help tone and strengthen the lower abdomen, they cannot remove fat deposits from the body, per se. The only way to do so is to by reducing your weight.

Best Exercises to Reduce Lower Belly Fat

Here’s a list of six best exercises for women to burn lower belly fat:

1) Lying Leg Raise

It's one of the best exercises to burn lower belly fat.

Instructions:

Lie down on the mat. With your palms flat on the floor, place your thumbs below your hips.

Step your feet up off the floor a bit. Fix your gaze on the ceiling, and tighten your abdominals.

Slowly lower both legs after raising them to a 90-degree angle.

Lift your legs up again just before you contact the floor.

Perform three sets of 10-12 reps.

2) Leg In and Leg Out

This exercise targets the muscles in the lower abdomen, helping burn lower belly fat efficiently.

Instructions:

Take a seat on the mat. With your palms flat on the mat, position your hands behind you. Lean slightly backwards while raising your legs off the ground.

Tuck in your legs. Bring your upper body to the point where your knees are at the same time.

Reset your position. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

3) Scissor Kick

Scissor kicks are one of the finest exercises to burn lower belly fat. They target the core and inner thighs.

Instructions:

Lean back on the mat. Put your hands beneath your hips.

Raise your legs, upper back, and head off the floor.

Put your left leg down. Lift your left leg, and lower your right leg till it just touches the floor.

To complete one set, perform 12 reps. Perform three sets.

Before beginning the next exercise, pause for 20 seconds.

4) Crunch

Crunches are one of the most effective exercises for burning lower belly fat. Sitting up and lying down works the core muscles.

Instructions:

Flex your knees while lying on a mat, and put your feet on the ground.

Put a thumb behind each ear. Use the remaining fingers to support the back of your head. Your head should be raised off the ground, which forms the starting position.

Curl up, and try to get your head to your knees to start the motion. Return to the starting position.

Make sure to breathe in while curling up and out while laying down.

Perform two sets of 12 reps.

5) Heel Touch

The heel touch burns lower belly fat and targets the obliques.

Instructions:

Lie down on the mat. Keep your feet flat and wider than shoulder width apart and with your legs extended.

Keep your hands by your sides, chin up, shoulders back, and core tightened.

With your right hand, do a sideways bend, and try to contact your right heel.

Try bending to the opposite side while placing your left hand on your left heel.

Complete 20 reps to complete a set.

6) Lying Alternate Toe Tap

If you aim to burn lower belly fat, lying alternate toe taps must be included in your workout routine.

Instructions:

Lie on the floor, with your legs extended at a 90-degree angle.

Lift your head and upper back off the ground while reaching your hand up and contracting the abdominal muscles.

Try to reach your right hand across to your left foot while curled up. Curl back up.

Return to a curled position, and try to touch your left hand to your right foot.

Takeaway

Spot-treating only one part of your body will not result in fat loss. The only way to get rid of abdominal fat safely is to reduce your weight. Your waistline can be reduced by modifying your diet, establishing healthy habits, and doing floor workouts to tone and tighten the abs.

