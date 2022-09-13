6 Best Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Cellulite

Cellulite is a skin disease that makes the skin lumpy and dimpled. It's a normal, natural thing that mostly happens on the stomach, thighs, and buttocks, but it can also happen on the arms.

Cellulite is not harmful in any way, but it can look bad, which can make people not want to wear clothes that show off body parts that have it. Even if you can't control how your skin looks, no one will blame you for wanting your skin to look smooth.

Research shows that exercise can help get rid of cellulite. However, they may not be able to help get rid of the condition completely but can make it look better.

Exercises to Get Rid of Cellulite

These six exercises can help women get rid of cellulite:

1) Lateral Lunge

Lunges to the side work many muscles in the lower body, including the quads, adductors, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. They can help you get rid of cellulite and tone up your thighs.

Here's how they're done:

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a big step to the side with your left leg while bending your left knee and sitting down.

At the same time, raise your arms in front of you for balance. Your right leg should be straight.

Your chest should be up, and your buttocks should be pulled back and down, hitting your glutes and hamstrings.

This exercise requires a lot of hip mobility and flexibility, so don't force anything that doesn't feel natural.

Return to the starting position by extending your right foot up.

Do 8–12 reps on this side before switching legs and doing the same number of reps on the other side.

2) Glute Bridge

You work out the glutes, hamstrings, and core when you do glute bridges. They are a great way to help get rid of cellulite.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Start by lying down on the floor with bent knees, flat feet, and arms at your sides with palms facing down.

Inhale, and push through your heels while engaging the core, glutes, and hamstrings to lift your hips off the ground.

The upper back should be in line with the knees.

Pause at the top, and squeeze before going back to the starting position. Do three sets of 15–20 reps.

When you lift weights, you should try to do 8–12 reps for three sets.

3) Curtsy Lunge

Curtsy lunges target the glutes, quads, calves and core. They help you build up your gluteus medius, which is key for stabilizing the hips and knees. They can help you get rid of cellulite and tone up the lower body.

To do a curtsy lunge:

For balance, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms comfortably bent in front of you.

Take a step backwards with your right leg, crossing it over your midline so that your right foot lands diagonally behind you, as if you were curtsying.

Bend both legs so that your back knee goes down towards the ground.

After a short break, return to the starting position by driving through your left heel and tightening your glutes.

Do 8–12 reps on one side, and switch to the other. Take a break, and do two more sets.

4) Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, and it also makes cellulite less noticeable. This pose can help you get a strong butt.

Here's how you do it:

Facing away from a step or bench, stand two feet from it.

Bend your left knee, and place the top of your left foot on the step or bench.

Bend your right knee, and squat down as far as you can.

Make sure your chest, hips, and shoulders are always facing forward.

Press down on your right heel to return to the starting position to complete one repetition.

Do 8–12 reps or 2–3 sets.

5) Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are another great way to get rid of cellulite and work out the glutes, hamstrings, and core.

Here's how to do a reverse lunge:

Keep your hands on your hips, and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Shift your weight to your left foot, and take a big step backwards with your right foot.

Lower your right leg till your thigh is perpendicular to the ground, and knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Your left knee should be bent at 90 degrees.

To return to the starting position, press into your heel, and squeeze the glutes to complete one repetition.

Do 8 to 12 reps for two to three sets.

6) Step-up

Step-ups can help improve balance and strengthen the glutes. This unilateral exercise helps you get stronger by focusing on one side of the body at a time. It's a great way to get rid of cellulite and tone up the body.

Here's how to do a step-up:

Put yourself two feet away from a bench or box that's locked. Make sure the surface doesn't move, or you could hurt yourself.

Put your right foot on the box or bench. Your knees, hips, and ankles should be at 90 degrees. This is the starting position.

Press your right foot into the box or bench, and squeeze your glutes to lift your body off the ground.

Keep your left foot in the air instead of putting it on top of the box or bench.

Return your body to the ground to complete one rep. Do that 15–20 times, and switch feet.

Takeaway

The aforementioned workouts can help you build muscle in the lower body, lose fat, and tone up over time. That might help hide your cellulite, and make you feel better about yourself.

