6 Best Exercises You Can Do While Watching TV

Being hooked to television all day hinders you from doing many things, including doing exercises. The prospect of going to the gym can be so overwhelming that you may decide not to go at all.

The issue is that being a couch potato doubles your chances of gaining pounds, as you'll always want to nibble something while watching your favourite show. When you don't have the opportunity to exercise, you tend to gain weight.

Guess what, you can make the process of watching TV work to your benefit. Believe it or not — there are a dozen tips for staying fit without having to give up television viewing or your couch.

There are a lot of exercises you can do while watching TV to get the best of both worlds. The exercises are basic, repetitive and silent, and require little space, so you may do them without disturbing anyone.

From couch potato to fit and fab: best exercises you can do while watching TV

There are days when you have a packed-up schedule and can’t decide whether to hit the gym or watch your favourite series, in that limited 'me time'. Stress no more, as you can do both things simultaneously.

Yes, you read that right! You don’t need to give up your binge-watching time to work out. You can get moving during the commercial breaks or just enjoy your show while having a bit more fun.

Check out this list of exercises you can do while watching TV:

1) Planks

The list of exercises you can do while watching TV is incomplete without planks. Considering how taxing planking can be, many people joke that it is a means to slow down time. However, planking while watching TV is a softer experience, as you can use the TV to distract yourself.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by lying face down on the floor with your elbows and toes on the floor in a plank position.

Fix your gaze on the monitor for 30 seconds. As you're watching TV, you will soon be unable to discern when the 30 seconds have passed.

Keep your toes curved far behind you and your bottom hands flat on the ground, supporting your entire weight.

2) Sit-ups

The amazing thing about sit-ups is that they improve the upper body, particularly the abs, while requiring minimal effort. All you need is something to secure your feet on the ground, and what better place to do it than the couch?

Here's how to do it:

On your back, lie down.

To stabilise your lower body, bend your legs, and plant your feet firmly on the ground.

Without pushing your neck, cross your hands on opposing shoulders, or rest them behind your ears.

Curl your upper body up towards your knees as far as you can. As you rise, exhale.

Slowly lower yourself back to your starting position. As you lower, take a deep breath in.

3) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a tried-and-tested exercise that can get your heart racing in no time. They are one of the most fabulous exercises you can do while watching TV.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your arms at your sides, and stand up straight.

Jump up while spreading your feet wider than your hips and raising your arms above your head, almost clapping your hands together.

Reconnect your feet, and lower your arms by jumping once more.

4) Lunges

Lunges, like squats, are one of the great exercises you can do while watching TV. During commercial breaks, do a few rapid lunges around your room to work your thighs and leg muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Stretch one leg out.

While bringing down your extended leg to a 90-degree angle, descend down with the other leg and the rest of your body.

Rep this exercise with different legs each time.

5) Leg raises

One of the best exercises you can do while watching TV is a simple leg raise. This easy workout can help raise your energy levels, strengthen your legs and core muscles, and reduce your chances of muscular atrophy.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit in your chair with good posture.

Make sure your shoulders are down, your back is straight, and your chest is out.

With your right leg extended in front of you, tighten the quadriceps muscle.

Raise your foot to a height of 8 to 12 inches.

Rep 15 to 20 times with your right foot lowered to the floor.

6) Hip raises

Hip raises are one of the simplest exercises you can do while watching TV and is especially beneficial for your glutes and core.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie flat on your back, with your hands extended out to the sides beside you.

Raise your knees to your chest, and place your feet flat on the ground.

While raising your hips to form a horizontal line across your shoulders and knees, keep your belly tight and clench your glutes.

After a five-second pause, return your hips to their original position. Rep ten times.

