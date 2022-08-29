6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises for Beginners to Do at Home

Fat-burning exercises will help you lose stubborn body fat. While there are cosmetic benefits to having a low body fat percentage, such as your jeans fitting more comfortably and your muscles seeming toned and defined, there are also substantial health benefits.

A high percentage of body fat can lead to obesity, which is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer. Hence, it is advisable for everyone to maintain a healthy, balanced body fat percentage.

Read on to learn about fat-burning exercises that can help you stay in the zone.

At-Home Fat-Burning Exercises for Beginners

Cardio exercises are the best fat-burning exercises that will help you lose weight quickly and effectively.

1. Burpees

Burpees are one of the most popular fat-burning exercises. They work the majority of the essential muscles in the body and improve both cardio fitness and stamina.

Here's how you should do it:

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart and squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Place your hands on the floor at the bottom of the squat and extend your legs behind you to establish a press-up stance.

At the bottom of the squat, stretch your arms fully and pull your legs in toward your chest.

Jump upward until you are 6 inches off the ground, and then repeat.

Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10–15 reps each.

2. Jumping Jacks

It is a full-body, fat-burning exercise that focuses mostly on the quadriceps (the muscles on the front of your thighs). To a lesser degree, it also engages the shoulders, belly, groin, calves, lower and upper back, hamstrings, and outer thighs. Doing 30 minutes of jumping jacks you can burn up to 200 calories.

Here's how you should do it:

Straighten your back, place your feet together, and place your hands on your thighs.

Jump with your feet apart laterally and your arms raised above your head.

Return to the starting position to complete one repetition.

Either perform three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions per set, or perform the exercise continuously for 30 seconds.

3. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great cardio exercise that will improve your endurance, core strength, and agility. This is a wonderful fat-burning exercise that benefits the whole body.

Here's how you should do it:

Assume the plank position while distributing your weight evenly between your hands and toes.

Check that your hands are shoulder-width apart, your back is flat, your abs are engaged, and your head is in the correct position. This is the right form while doing the exercise.

Bring the right knee as close to the chest as possible.

Extend one knee and bring the other knee in by alternating legs.

Maintain a low hip position and move your knees as swiftly and as far as possible.

Alternate your breathing with each leg change.

4. Lunges

Lunges train all the key lower body muscles as well as the difficult-to-reach inner thigh muscles. In addition to being a fantastic fat-burning exercise, they help strengthen endurance and improve balance and stability.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand upright in a tall, hip-width apart stance to engage your core.

Take a big step forward with your right foot.

Start by transferring your weight forward until your heel lands first on the ground.

Reduce your body until your right thigh and right shin are perpendicular to the floor.

As long as the knee does not pass the right toe, minor forward movement of the knee is okay.

If mobility permits, lightly tap the left knee to the floor while keeping your weight on the right heel.

To return to the starting position, apply force to the right heel.

On the opposite side, repeat.

5. Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches are an effective fat-burning exercise for weight loss since they focus on the core muscles while relieving neck tension. Core exercises help you burn more calories and reach your weight loss goals quickly.

Here's how you can perform this exercise:

On a mat or other soft surface, lie on your back with bent knees and flat feet.

Keep your arms close to your sides and palms facing down.

Exhale and brace the abdominal muscles.

Raise your feet off the floor and your thighs until they are upright.

Maintain a knee bend of 90 degrees throughout the movement.

You should bring your knees as close as possible to your face without lifting your mid-back off the mat.

Your hips and lower back should be off the floor.

Hold for a second, then lower your feet to the ground gradually.

Minimum of 10 to 12 repetitions are required.

As your strength grows, increase the amount of repetitions and sets that you perform.

6. Plank

This is a terrific full-body, fat-burning exercise that strengthens your arms, legs, and abdominals. It is especially great for your core, and it targets all the muscles necessary to maintain good posture including your back, chest, neck, shoulders, and abs.

Here's how you should do it:

Begin by kneeling at the back of the mat, toes tucked, and your butt on your heels.

Walk your hands forward and assume a position on all fours, with your knees below your hips and your wrists below your shoulders.

Raise your knees to make a straight imaginary line from your heels to your head.

Maintain an elevated hip position and a strong core. Hold for 30 seconds, then continue.

Conclusion

Fat-burning exercises should be included by everyone in their regular workout routine, irrespective of whether or not they are trying to lose weight. The exercises given above will help to increase the heart-rate, work out most of your muscles, and will help you stay fit and active.

If you want to have that extra helping of cheese or avocado, be sure to include some nice, healthy cardio exercises in your routine so that you are being kinder on yourself as well as your body.

