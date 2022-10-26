6 Best Glute Exercises for Women to Get Bigger Booty

If you want to build a bigger and stronger booty, incorporating a variety of glute exercises into your routine can be beneficial.

The glutes largely consist of three muscles: the gluteus maximus, gluteus minimus, and gluteus medius. All three are located under the fatty tissue of the butts and help you walk, sit, run, and perform various movements. Moreover, they're responsible for giving that 'curvaceous appearance' as well.

While you can’t change the shape of your glutes, you can make them stronger and bigger with the right glute exercises. So, are you ready to add some mass to your booty?

Mentioned below are a few glute exercises that can give you a curvaceous backside. Look to do these exercises regularly to get the desired results:

Glute Exercises for Stronger and Bigger Booty

Try the following six glute exercises to target and strengthen your buttocks:

1) Bodyweight Squat

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet at hip distance and arms by the sides.

Bend your knees together, and push your hips back to lower your body into a squat.

Make sure to keep your knees behind your toes, and imagine that you're sitting on an imaginary chair.

To stand back up, firmly press into your heels, and get into the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

To add intensity, you may hold weights on your sides or at shoulder level.

2) Glute Bridge

To do this exercise:

Lie on a mat on your back, and keep your knees bent. Position your feet flat on the mat and arms by your sides. Keep your palms facing the floor.

Tighten your abs and glutes, and press your feet to lift your hips off the ground.

Pause at the top for a few breaths, and slowly lower your body to the starting position.

Perform three sets of ten reps.

3) Hip Extension

To do this exercise:

Take a tabletop position with your hands and knees placed under your shoulders and hips.

Keeping your left knee bent, lift your left leg up till it reaches the level of your glutes.

Slowly lower your leg down, and perform ten reps.

Switch legs, and continue the exercise for a few more reps.

Complete three sets of 12 reps on each side.

4) Step-up

To do this exercise:

Stand tall in front of an elevated platform s,uch as a step or box. Position your left foot on the box.

Pressing into your heel; step up, and touch your right toe on the box. Keeping your left foot on the box, bring your right foot down to the ground, and bend your knee into a lunge.

Perform 12 reps on each side, and continue to alternate your legs.

For an added challenge, try holding a dumbbell in each hand.

5) Donkey Kick

To do this exercise:

Start by positioning yourself into a tabletop position with your knees at hip width and hands on the floor. Make sure to keep your back straight and stable.

Engage your core, and lift your left leg off the floor while keeping your left knee bent and foot flat.

Push your foot up using your glutes, and squeeze at the top position.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and complete ten reps.

Switch sides, and perform a few more reps.

6) Single Leg Deadlift

To do this exercise:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight with your hands in front of your thighs.

Stand with your weight on your left side, and slightly bend your knee. Engage your core muscles, and start to hinge at your hips.

As you hinge, move the weights down in front of you, with your palms facing each other and back straight.

Continue to hinge till your right leg gets parallel to the floor.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and complete three sets of ten reps on each leg.

Takeaway

The aforementioned glute exercises can help make your butts bigger and stronger. The key is to practice the movements consistently and correctly to see results. If you're a beginner or have mobility issues in your lower body, make sure to consult a fitness trainer to determine which glute exercises can work best for you.

