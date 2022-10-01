5 Best Glute Band Exercises to Fire Up Your Muscles

Glute bands, also referred to as resistance bands, can be used for exercising and toning various muscles, including glutes.

They are one of the most inexpensive and portable pieces of gym equipment that help activate the glutes and engage the hip muscles through a variety of lower body exercises.

The goal of glute band exercises is to stimulate the glutes, legs and hips and give the butts and thighs a more sculpted and well-defined physique. They offer a full range of motion and also help activate major stabilizer muscles in the hips.

The best thing about using a glute band is that they are available in different weights, ranging from extra light, light, medium to heavy, and extra heavy. That means you can reduce or enhance the resistance according to your workout requirements and fitness preferences.

Best Glute Band Workouts for Lower Body

Check out these five effective glute band exercises that work wonders on the lower body muscles.

1) Side Step

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at hip-distance. Loop the band around your ankles, and hold a dumbbell in your hands at your chest height.

Slowly lower your body into a squat, and take one step to your left. Return your leg to the centre, and take a step to your right.

Continue doing it for a few steps, and relax.

Aim to do at least three sets of ten reps.

2) Deep Squat

To do this exercise:

Place a glute band around your thighs, and stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Make sure the band is just above your knees.

Extend your arms straight out in the front.

Tighten your core and glutes, and go into a squat position by pushing your butts down and back.

Move against the resistance of the band, and drive your knees out.

Keeping your bodyweight in your heels, press them firmly on the ground, and stand back up. This completes one rep.

Aim to do 20 reps.

3) Fire Hydrant

To do this exercise:

Wrap the band firmly around your thighs, and make sure it;s above your knees. Take a position on all fours while ensuring that your wrists are below your shoulders and knees below your hips.

Slowly lift your left knee to your left side while also engaging your core muscles and keeping the rest of your body in line and stable. Make sure to keep your spine in a neutral position.

Bring your left knee back to the ground to return to the starting positionm and complete a few reps on that leg.

Switch legs, and complete an equal number of reps on the opposite leg.

4) Plank Jack

To do this exercise;

Wrap a glute band around your ankles. Take a high plank position with your hands and knees on the floor. Make sure your wrists are under your shoulders and hips are in line with your spine.

Your legs should be straight behind you and core muscles should be engaged throughout the exercise.

Maintaining this position and keeping your core engaged, jump both feet wide apart, and then jump back to return to the starting position.

Immediately jump again, and continue to move as quickly as possible. As you do that, focus on keeping your core muscles tight and hips level at all times during the exercise.

5) Kneeling Leg Lift

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by kneeling on the floor or mat for extra support. Wrap the glute band around both thighs above your knees.

Extend your left leg to the left while keeping your left toe pointed and on the mat. Position your right hand on the floor and left hand behind your head or on your hips.

For holding the band in place, you may also wrap it under your right knee.

From this starting position, slowly lift your left toe off the floor, and extend your leg as high as possible or in line with your hips.

Lower your toe back to the starting position with control, and repeat. Complete a few reps on that side, and switch legs to repeat a few times more on the opposite side.

Takeaway

Now that you know some of the best glute band exercises, you may try them out in your next lower body workout routine and see how they work for you. With each of the exercises mentioned above, remember to go slow, and perform each move with control.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far