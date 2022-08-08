6 Best Inner Chest Exercises For Men

The inner chest is an often neglected part of the human anatomy. When we think of building muscle, we almost always envision doing exercises for bulging biceps and enormous pecs.

However, the inner chest can be just as important to develop other muscle groups if you want to look your best when you're shirtless or wearing a tank top. There are exercises that can help build up your inner chest so it looks just as impressive as the rest of your physique.

Inner Chest Exercises For Men

Here're are six such exercises:

1) Low Cable Inner Chest Fly

Begin by attaching a pulley to an upper cable station. Stand on the opposite side of the machine, and set up your feet in a parallel stance with one foot in front of the other.

Hold onto each end of the band in your hands, and slowly pull it down till it's at shoulder height. Bring your arms back as far as they'll go while you squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top of this movement before releasing them back down toward your sides.

Repeat for one to three sets of 8-12 reps with 30 seconds of rest between sets. This exercise should be performed 2-4 times per week for the best results.

2) Low Cable Crossover

You'll need a cable machine and a rope attachment for this exercise. The cable machine should be set to low weight (approximately 30 pounds) and the rope attachment should be attached to two pulleys at hip height.

After checking that your form is correct, grab onto either side of the rope with an overhand grip with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lift both arms up out in front of you so that they are parallel to the floor, keeping them straight throughout the movement.

Lower them back down till they're bent at 90 degrees at the elbow, and return to the starting position for one rep. Perform three sets of eight reps with short rest periods between sets, if necessary.

3) Standing Cable Crossover

For this exercise, you'll need a single handle attachment for your cable machine. Secure it just above waist height on the cable pulley, and step away from the machine. Position yourself so that both arms are at your sides, and extend them out in front of you (like a reverse bodybuilder pose).

Begin with five to six reps per set, and gradually move up to ten reps per set by increasing weight or decreasing rest time between each set. The best way to add weight is by using a plate-loaded machine, where you can select different plate sizes depending on how heavy or easy you want the exercise to be. You should also try these variations:

Here's how it's done:

Take one foot off of the ground during each rep if possible; that'll increase difficulty without adding any additional resistance equipment.

Try switching sides every two or three reps; that'll help improve balance while also making sure that both sides get equal work done over time.

4) Incline Barbell Bench Press

You'll need a barbell and a bench for this exercise. Lie on your back on a flat bench, with the bar directly above you and feet firmly planted on the floor. Lift the weight by straightening your arms, and slowly lower it till it touches your chest. Repeat for one set of 8-12 reps.

To make this exercise more effective, stop just short of locking out at the top of each rep. This little trick creates tension in your muscles that's tough to replicate elsewhere in an inner chest workout.

That makes sure every rep gets an equal amount of stress placed on it without overstressing any one area too much. Don't lock out at all if you have access to bands or chains.

5) Incline Dumbbell Chest Press

The incline dumbbell chest press works the upper portion of your pectorals or chest muscles.

This muscle group can be trained with both barbells and dumbbells, but for best results, it's recommended to use a bench that's at a 45-degree angle when performing this exercise. Using a spotter to help lift heavier weights will allow you to get more out of this exercise by pushing yourself harder than if you were working out alone.

If using lighter weights and no spotter, make sure not to lock your elbows at the top of the movement. Instead, keep them slightly bent so that they stay extended throughout each rep without moving backwards or forwards in space (called 'retraction').

6) Incline Dumbbell Fly

Here's how it's done:

Start with an incline bench set at a 45-degree angle. Your head should be looking up at the ceiling, but your body should be facing forward. Keep this posture throughout the exercise.

Keeping your elbows slightly bent and pinkies together, raise both arms out to the sides till they're parallel to the floor.

Inhale as you extend; exhale as you lower back down to the starting position for maximum benefits.

As with all chest exercises, make sure your shoulders are back and down throughout the movement, not hunched forward or shrugged up toward your ears, which would stress the upper trapezius.

The chest should be up at all times, not sunken downward so that it bows out in front of its natural line of action.

Takeaway

If you’re looking to get the most out of your chest workout and improve your physique, incorporate one or more of the aforementioned exercises into your routine.

Each exercise targets the inner chest muscle group differently and offers different benefits. So there's no right answer when it comes down to which workout may work best for you. Just remember that if at first something doesn't work, try another exercise till you find what works best.

Edited by Bhargav