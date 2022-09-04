6 Best Isometric Exercises Every Beginner Must Do

Isometric exercise is any exercise where the body is maintained in a single position. The muscles are tensed, but their length does not alter, as the position is maintained.

For instance, when performing a plank, you are exercising the muscles in the core, legs, and upper body to maintain your position.

Although the benefits of isometric exercises for growing strength and muscle remain debatable, you should include them in your training to improve stamina and endurance.

Isometric Exercises For Beginners

Check out these six isometric exercises for beginners:

1) Wall Sit

The purpose of wall sit is to strengthen the quadriceps and thighs. To maintain this position, your thighs get increasingly tense and weary, but you will get better at this isometric exercise over time.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand around two feet away from a sturdy wall, and lean against it with your back.

You should flex your knees, and squat such that the knee joints form a 90-degree angle. Your body should be in the same position as when you are seated in a chair.

Maintain this position for at least 15 seconds. Maintain contact with the wall with your hips and shoulders, and keep your knees above your ankles.

Perform 2–3 reps.

2) Side Plank

The side plank is a fabulous isometric exercise for engaging the obliques, which are on the sides of the abdomen.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your left side, with your legs extended and hips, knees, and feet in a stacked position.

Bend your left elbow, and place your forearm under your shoulder on the ground.

Lift your body and hips off the ground by pressing your left forearm into the ground. Maintain a firm core, and form a straight line from your head to your heels.

Raise your right arm into the air, or keep it by your side.

Hold this position for at least 10 seconds before changing sides.

3) Glute Bridge

This isometric exercise can rapidly become a favorite for anyone wishing to strengthen their posterior muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie flat on your back with bent legs and arms by your sides. Your heels should be between 12-16 inches from your buttocks.

Press into your heels; stabilize your core, and squeeze your glutes to raise your pelvis. Ensure that your ribs do not protrude throughout the exercise. Maintain a small tuck in your tailbone, with engaged abdominals and flat feet on the floor.

You will feel fatigue in your glutes and hamstrings, but don't allow your hips or back to sag or arch.

Perform 2–3 reps of a 30-second hold.

4) Overhead Hold

The shoulder girdle's muscular endurance is tested by this isometric exercise.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Extend your arms above your head, and maintain a solid grip on the weight (dumbbell or barbell). Make sure to engage your core.

Ensure that your arms are completely extended and in line with your shoulders at all times. Various muscles are recruited when the arms are bent (the biceps and triceps).

Hold the weight over your head at intervals of 20-30 seconds. However, stop before this point if you are worried about losing weight.

Perform 2–3 reps.

Increase the difficulty by holding a weight while standing on one leg.

5) V-Sit

The V-sit isometric exercise assists in the development of core stability and core strength.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your bottom on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat.

Straighten your legs to lift your feet off the ground, producing a 'V' form with your torso and legs while you engage your core.

You can keep your arms at your sides to make the exercise easier, or you can extend them directly overhead to make it more difficult.

Maintain a straight back, and avoid shrugging your shoulders. Continue breathing for the duration of the activity.

If maintaining a straight leg position makes it difficult to maintain a long spine or causes your hip flexors to labor excessively, slightly bend your knees to extend the back and activate the abdominals more.

Maintain this position for 15 seconds or as long as possible while keeping the correct form.

Perform 2–3 reps.

6) Calf Raise and Hold

The calves are often overlooked, but maintaining their strength is essential. Instead of performing typical calf rises, which include going up and down, you will hold the top position of the calf raise in this exercise.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Keep your feet approximately hip-distance apart. You might want to stand approximately 2 feet away from a wall for support.

With your hands on your hips (or lightly resting against a wall for support), press into the balls of your feet, and raise your heels off the ground.

Maintain this posture for 20-30 seconds.

Perform 2–3 reps.

Try performing this poseon one foot for more difficulty, and change sides.

Takeaway

The aforementioned isometric exercises will help you develop stamina and strength, when performed regularly.

