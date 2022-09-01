6 Yoga Block Exercises for Building Strength

Yoga blocks are not just for novices, nor are they exclusive to yoga. While it may appear that these foam and cork cubes are only useful for vinyasa flows, they can take your strength training to the next level.

Whether you're replacing your regular dumbbell with a yoga block or using the equipment to add a resistance or balance challenge to a move that has gotten too simple, a yoga block can be very useful.

Read on to learn about the exercises you can perform using an yoga block to increase your strength.

Yoga Block Exercises for Building Strength

Check out these six yoga block exercises for building strength:

1) Dead Bug

For this core-focused workout, squeeze the yoga block between your elbow and knee to make your midsection work harder during the entire movement.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your back. Place a yoga block between your left elbow and left knee, with both joints bent at a 90-degree angle.

Extend your right arm and left leg towards the ceiling in a vertical position.

Slowly and carefully lower your right arm and right leg to the ground.

Keep your head on the mat and your spine in a neutral position.

Bring the right arm and leg overhead, and repeat 8-10 times.Change sides, and repeat.

2) Bird Dog

As a result of the elevation required in this pose, your equilibrium will begin to improve. Remember to brace your abs to execute the exercise with proper technique.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Starting on your hands and knees, place your left knee and right hand on yoga blocks.

Point your left toe in the rear (the secret to targeting your core stability).

Align your left arm and right leg with your shoulders and hips by extending them straight out.

As you move, keep your shoulders and hips perpendicular to the floor and your neck in a neutral position.

Bring your left elbow and right knee closer together.

Extend once more, and repeat 8-10 times. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Single Leg Glute Bridge

This pose requires a solid footing. To prevent the block from falling as you move, you'll need to maintain a flexed hip, foot, and a straight leg. That will also increase the intensity of the burn in the opposing glute and hamstring.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet almost touching the butt.

Extend your arms down by your side, and raise your left leg, foot flexed, towards the ceiling. Position the block on your left foot.

Exhaling, push your hips towards the ceiling while contracting your glutes and core and maintaining block stability.

Slowly lower your hips down, and repeat 8-10 times. Change sides.

4) Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

This pose tests tests your ability to balance on one foot; adding the yoga block simply makes it more challenging. Engage your core and glutes to maintain your balance.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place your left foot on a yoga block while standing.

Maintain a flat back, shoulders away from the ears, and a tiny bend in your right standing leg.

Lean forward, lowering your chest close to the ground, and raise your left leg straight behind you.

Consider keeping your foot flexed and hips parallel to the ground.

You can keep your hands straight by your sides - on your hips or by your ears.

Squeeze your glutes to return to a standing position, and repeat 8-10 times. Change sides, and repeat.

5) Plank IYTW

This pose boosts core stability; the block adds an additional degree of instability. The block in your moving hand can enhance body awareness, allowing you to accurately strike each letter.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Starting in a high plank position, place your left hand on a block at its lowest point and your right hand on another block.

Raise your right arm straight up in line with your shoulder, bicep near your ear, to form the letter 'I'.

Tap the block back to the ground, ,and lift it to form an inverted 'Y'.

Tap the block back to the ground and pull it out to the side in a T-shape in line with your shoulder.

Tap the block back to the ground; raise your arm to shoulder height, and pull your elbow back to form a 'W'.

Tap the block back to the floor, and repeat 8-10 times while keeping a solid plank throughout. Change sides, and repeat.

6) Flying Plank

Add this exercise at the end of your workout as a last test of your core strength. To maintain a straight line, you need to activate your abdominals, glutes, and thighs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Assume a high plank position, and insert a yoga block at the very tip of each middle finger.

Slowly lower yourself till your shoulders are resting on the yoga blocks.

Perform the flying plank by lifting your right hand and extending it behind you. Raise and extend your right arm.

When you feel secure, lift both hands, and extend your arms behind your hips.

Maintain this position for 30 seconds or as long as possible.

