6 Yoga Exercises You Can Do Outside on Yoga Mat

Performing yoga exercises outside can help you establish deeper roots with the planet, allowing you to expand and create more room in your body and mind.

Any exercise performed in a natural setting offers numerous benefits, including better stress management, reduced anger and despair, more energy, less weariness, and enhanced confidence.

Many variables, including sunlight and fresh air, contribute to the benefits of doing outdoor exercise.

Yoga Exercises You Can Do Outside

Check out these six yoga exercises you can do outdoors for a peaceful workout session:

1) Tree Pose

The tree pose is one of the best yoga exercises you can perform outside.

Here's how you can perform the pose:

Start in Tadasana (Mountain Pose).

Bend your right knee, and place your right foot on your left thigh.

Create a balance of energy by pressing your right foot into your left thigh while pressing your left thigh into your right foot.

Bring your hands together at your heart in prayer, and find your balance by focusing your eyes ahead.

Take a deep breath, and raise your arms gracefully above your head.

Take five deep breaths, and return your hands to your heart with care.

Release your right leg to meet your left, and bring your arms to tadasana by lowering them to your sides. Continue on the other side.

2) Garudasana

This yoga exercise increases awareness of your posture and body, as well as your balance and concentration. The core, lower back, thighs, and ankles are all strengthened while the shoulders and upper back are stretched.

Here's how you can do the pose:

In tadasana, stand up with your feet slightly apart beneath your sit bones.

Transfer your weight to your right leg, and lift your left foot off the ground.

Bend your right knee slightly, and move your left foot under your right calf to cross your left thigh over your right.

Once you are stable, add your arms by crossing your right arm over your left and bringing your hands together.

Maintain the position for five full breaths. Continue on the other side.

3) Standing Split (Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana)

The urdhva prasarita eka padasana or the standing split is a good yoga exercise to perform outside. It enhances equilibrium, and stretches the hamstrings, calves, quadriceps, groin, and spine.

Here's how you can do the pose:

In Tadasana, stand tall with your legs together and hands by your sides.

Bend with your knees, and place both hands flat on the ground.

Bend forward over your right leg, with the left leg elevated.

Your hips should be parallel to the ground. Maintain this position for five full breaths.

4) Utkatasana

This exercise strengthens the ankles, calves, thighs, and back. It extends the shoulders and chest and improves the arch of the foot.

Here's how you can do the pose:

Stand upright in tadasana, the mountain pose.

Raise your arms such that your biceps face your ears.

You can keep the palms parallel or facing each other, or you can combine them.

Exhale and bend your knees as if you were sitting in a chair, keeping your thighs parallel with the floor as much as possible.

Balance your body by stacking your knees over your feet and leaning your trunk slightly forward.

Maintain a firm connection between your shoulder blades and back, and keep your inner thighs parallel to one another.

Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds before rising with an inhale and releasing your arms with an exhale.

5) Virbhadrasana III

The virabhadrasana III is a great yoga exercise to perform outside. It strengthens the ankle, legs, shoulders, and back muscles. Additionally, it tones the abdomen and improves posture.

Here's how you do the pose:

Begin with standing in Tadasana.

Bringing both hands to your hips, extend your left leg behind you as you straighten it.

Maintain square hips with the floor while bringing your elevated left leg and body parallel to the ground.

You may maintain your hands on your hips, or extend them in front of you.

Maintain the position for five breaths.

6) Padmasana

The lotus pose, also known as padmasana, is a fundamental yoga exercise designed to calm the body and mind. Yoga practitioners believe that a yoga session is incomplete without a meditative stance.

This pose consists of sitting cross-legged at the beginning or conclusion of a yoga exercise. The padmasana aids with respiration, circulation, and joint discomfort. As this stance resembles one of nature's most exquisite flowers - the lotus - it's only appropriate to do it outside.

Takeaway

Yoga is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise. Although it's possible to practice yoga indoors, performing it outdoors can bring aesthetic and physiological benefits. By doing so, you can appreciate nature while boosting your fitness.

