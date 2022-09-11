6 Best Kettlebell Core Exercises for Men

There are several kettlebell core exercises; some target the abs directly, while others have an indirect impact.

Some kettlebell workouts may target the core specifically. You will feel your abdominal muscles working hard throughout. Others are designed to stimulate other muscles while also testing the abdominals.

The core muscles work hard even if you don't feel any burning in your abs and don't become as tired as the other muscles that are active.

Best Kettlebell Core Exercises

Kettlebell core exercises allow for high repetition sets while adding a further level of leverage to your routine due to their compact size and offset center of mass.

The finest kettlebell core exercises quickly burn calories and tone muscles and are perfect for both beginners and experienced people. It's a no-brainer to include them in your regular training regimen.

Here's a look at six such workouts for men:

1) Kettlebell Swing

One of the finest beginner kettlebell core exercises is a real calorie burner that works the hips, glutes, hamstrings, lats, abs, shoulders, pecs, and grip.

Instructions:

As you stand, space your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend your knees just a little.

Utilizing an overhand grip with both hands, grab the kettlebell, and place it between your legs.

The kettlebell should be behind your legs. Maintain a straight line of vision while arching your lower back and bending at the hips.

Squeezing your glutes, lengthen your hips, and raise the kettlebell.

Bend your hips and knees just a bit when the weight returns to being supported by your legs.

As you start your next rep, extend your hips and knees to cause the swing to turn around on its own power.

To maintain the weight swinging, use your hip motions and the innate momentum of the kettlebell. Don't engage your arms.

2) Kettlebell Push Press

This kettlebell core exercise forces you to produce power from the lower body, move it up the kinetic chain, and project it out through the arms, which is essential in every activity.

Instructions:

Start by holding the kettlebells in the rack position, which involves placing the kettlebell on the outside of the arms, hands beneath the chin, and kettlebell at the chest.

Keeping your shoulders back, squeeze your armpits, and keep your chest high. Maintain a straight wrist.

Your legs should shoot upwards as you drive your arms overhead in a very small squat.

At the top, make sure your wrists are flat and not bent backward. Ensure that your biceps are close to your ears.

Repeat after carefully returning the kettlebells to the rack position.

3) Kettlebell Side-to-side V-Up

This kettlebell core exercise is excellent for the abs, back, and hips as well.

Instructions:

Sit behind a kettlebell that has been placed on the ground.

Put your hands at your feet on the ground. Brace your core, and raise your legs.

Without touching the floor or the kettlebell, start bouncing your feet over it before dropping them to one side and then the other.

One rep entails passing the kettlebell once.

4) Kettlebell Russian Twist

This kettlebell core exercise is excellent for working the abdominals and obliques. Bring your legs close to your torso to complete this exercise in the most effective manner.

Instructions:

Keep your legs bent as you lay on your back.

Your upper body should be raised such that it forms an imaginary 'V' with your thighs.

Take hold of the kettlebell in your hands.

Raising the kettlebell in the same direction requires engaging your core while rotating your torso to one side.

Return to the starting position while maintaining the current position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

5) Kettlebell Side Bend

Your obliques are strengthened and targeted by this exercise. The best exercise to get rid of love handles is this one.

Instructions:

While holding the kettlebell, stand erect.

Your feet should be shoulder-width apart.

Inhale deep, and sway to one side. After pausing, return to your starting location. Your entire body should be at rest.

Repeat the motion on the other side.

6) Kettlebell Snatch

The snatch, one of the finest kettlebell core exercises, can burn roughly 20 kcal per minute. It's also known to almost make you reach your maximum heart rate.

Instructions:

With one hand, hold a single kettlebell between your legs.

Enter the semi-squatting position.

Push up with your hips and knees.

Rotate your hand, and raise the kettlebell till your arm is fully straightened before it reaches shoulder height.

Repeat while bringing the kettlebell between your legs back to the semi-squat posture.

Takeaway

Kettlebell core exercises have numerous benefits beyond just toning the abs. The bell's unbalanced design forces you to use more stabilizers and make it harder for you to control the weight. Additionally, employing a kettlebell can motivate you to include more vigorous, weighted movements in your core practice.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav