6 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Quickly 

If you know the best kettlebell exercises to lose belly fat, it becomes much better to add variation to your workout routine. It’s important to have variations in your routine to ensure your muscles do not hit a plateau and continue to trigger weight loss and strength gain.

It’s good to know how to use a kettlebell as opposed to using a dumbbell or a barbell. Kettlebells have one handle, which holds a rounded weight. Therefore, you need to hold the kettlebell from the handles with your hands to use it as resistance.

Best Kettlebell Exercises for Belly Fat Loss

If you’re ready to use kettlebells and add variations to your workout routine, here are six kettlebell exercises to lose belly fat you must consider:

1) Kettlebell Squat

Kettlebell squats are a top kettlebell exercise to lose belly fat. They work the same muscles as dumbbells or barbell squats - quadriceps and hamstrings.

To do a kettlebell squat, hold the kettlebell from the handle from both sides, and hold it close to your chest. You can have one kettlebell in each hand, if you want, or you can hold a heavier kettlebell with both hands.

2) Kettlebell Clean and Press

Clean and press is a CrossFit movement that burns an immense amount of calories and also helps improve muscle strength and endurance.

To do a kettlebell clean and press, you need to do it one hand at a time. Hold the kettlebell with one hand, and keep it by your side. Pull the kettlebell to your shoulders, and turn your palms around so it faces forward. Follow through this movement with an overhead press. You may squat slightly after turning your palm to maintain your balance during the exercise.

It’s preferable that you begin with a lighter weight to understand the posture and overall form before moving to a heavier weight.

3) Kettlebell Overhead Press

The kettlebell overhead press is the same exercise as the barbell or dumbbell overhead press, but it’s done with a kettlebell.

This is an excellent kettlebell variation to trigger weight loss and strength gain. If you want, you can use a kettlebell overhead press during shoulder exercises to create a superset with other shoulder compound movements.

4) Kettlebell Swing

A great pick from kettlebell exercises to lose belly fat is the kettlebell swing. Not only does this exercise work on your lower body, but it also works on your lower back.

To do a kettlebell swing, you need to stand with a wide stance, and lower the kettlebell. Swing the kettlebell forward so that your arms are almost parallel to the floor before they move back to the starting position.

It’s important to maintain a straight back throughout the exercise, and use a weight that doesn’t require you to jerk your hips or lower back.

5) Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Goblet squats are an important exercise for the legs, especially the hamstrings. If you’re doing kettlebell goblet squats, you need to have a wide stance, and hold one kettlebell with both hands from the sides. Keep a straight back as you lower the kettlebell to do a goblet squat.

6) Kettlebell Lunge

If you want to pick a kettlebell exercise to lose belly fat but want to ensure you do not end up with muscle imbalance, you should pick an unilateral exercise.

Kettlebell lunge is one such workout. It allows you to work on one leg at a time, which means you can fix any muscle or strength imbalance.

Bottom Line

Kettlebell exercises to lose belly fat only work if you follow a diet that puts you in a calorie deficit. Otherwise, you will not be able to lose any weight even if you work extremely hard at the gym.

You also need to add progressive overload to your workout routine so that your muscles can continue to become stronger to take on additional resistance.

Finally, you mustn’t cut back on sleep, rest, and hydration if you want to lose weight. It’s important that the body recovers from an intense resistance workout session to improve endurance and strength.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav