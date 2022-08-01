6 Best Loop Resistance Band Exercises to Tone your Body

Toning exercises for your body aren't that difficult to come by. All you need is a few bands, some space and the desire to get fit.

In this post, we'll show you a few exercises that can help sculpt and tone your body using resistance bands. The best part about these workouts is that they require little space or equipment. All you need is a set of resistance bands.

Best Loop Resistance Band Exercises

Here's a look at the six best loop resistance band exercises:

#1 Resistance Band Tricep Extension

Here's how it's done:

Start standing with your feet hip-width apart, grasping the band with both hands and extending your arms in front of you.

Bend your elbows, and pull the band back behind your head, keeping it parallel with the floor throughout the entire exercise.

Extend your arms to return to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired repetitions (usually 8-12).

#2 Resistance Band Squat to Overhead Press

To do this exercise, place your feet shoulder-width apart, with a band in each hand. Keep your back straight and chest up as you press the bands over your head by bending your elbows and lowering them behind you.

Press back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. This exercise will work out your hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps.

#3 Resistance Band Bench Curl

Resistance band bench curls are a great exercise to tone your biceps, forearms and shoulders. They’re also very easy to do anywhere, even if you don’t have access to weights or a gym.

Sit on a bench, and place the resistance band under your feet.

#4 Resistance Band Reverse Fly

The resistance band reverse fly is a great way to tone your upper back and shoulders.

To get started, grab a resistance band in each hand, holding them at shoulder height with your palms facing down. Keeping your elbows bent at about 90 degrees. Slowly raise the bands out to the sides of your chest till they're parallel to the floor before returning back down in front of you (as shown below). Perform 10-12 reps per set, two to three sets in total.

To add some weight to this exercise, hold dumbbells instead of using resistance bands. If you don't have dumbbells or are doing this exercise at home without any weights available, just use both hands on one handle instead of two separate handles.

That'll provide some extra resistance while toning those muscles in no time.

#5 Resistance Band Kickback

The resistance band kickback is a great way to work your triceps, shoulders and back.

To perform this exercise:

Stand on one leg (the other leg should be bent at the knee). Place the band under your foot and grasp both ends in each hand.

While keeping your arm straight, raise it out to the side till it’s parallel with the floor.

Pull back down as far as you can without rotating your body or letting go of the handles (you shouldn’t feel pain).

Repeat to complete ten repetitions on each arm before switching sides.

Rest for 30 seconds between sets so that you're not too fatigued.

#6 Resistance Band Pullover

Here's how it's done:

Place the band around your head, below your ears. Grab the ends of the band in each hand, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend over, keeping your knees slightly bent and back straight (your torso should form a 45-degree angle).

Brace yourself by pushing down through your heels. Don’t allow any arching in your lower back or rounding of shoulders.

Pull one end of the band up towards your chest by bringing it across to meet its mate underarm (as shown).

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Takeaway

You can tone your body at home with resistance bands, which are inexpensive, portable and easy to use. They come in a variety of strengths, so you can target specific muscles.

The best resistance band exercises are:

Upper body pull-downs (for back and arms)

Leg curls (for the hamstrings)

Glute bridges (for the glutes)

You don't need any special equipment or training to get started using them, just grab a few resistance bands and get busy. There are many workouts that can be done with these bands.

The best part about these exercises is that they're great for both beginners and advanced trainers alike, as they allow users of all skill levels and fitness levels to work out safely without worrying too much about hurting themselves while getting stronger.

