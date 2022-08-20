6 Best Lower Ab Exercises for Beginners

Whether you're a beginner or an expert, the core (lower ab) is an important part of any workout.

A strong core gives your body strength and can be one of the most effective ways to get a flat abdomen. Building abdominal muscles also helps prevent injuries. Keeping your lower back strong and flexible can help lessen back pain and maintain a healthy lower back.

The following six exercises can help you build a strong midsection and protect you from injury. With these workouts and others, you can also improve your posture, movement, and athletic performance.

Simple Lower Ab Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at six such workouts:

1) V-sit

The V-sit ab exercise works in multiple areas of the core, including the lower abs, while building abdominal strength and challenging balance. To modify this movement, you can use your hands for support, or bend your knees slightly.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor, with your legs extended forward and arms by your sides.

Keeping your core engaged, lift your legs so that the soles of your feet are parallel to the floor.

Reach your arms straight in front of you or up towards your shins.

Hold this position for several seconds till you feel fatigued.

When you're ready to release the position, slowly lower yourself back down while maintaining good posture and core engagement throughout.

2) Reverse Crunch

The reverse crunch is a variation of the traditional abdominal crunch. It can be performed while lying on the back or abdomen. It targets the lower abs, unlike the traditional version.

Here's how you do pose:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands behind your head so that they're touching the floor. Bend your elbows to form a 90-degree angle (or place them by the side for more stability).

Engage your abdominal muscles (abs), and slowly lift your hips off the floor, pulling your knees in towards your chest.

Lower yourself back down to the floor to complete one rep.

3) Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch targets the lower abdominal muscles as well as the obliques. This is a beginner-level exercise you can do on the floor.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your legs bent and hands behind your head, with elbows pointing out to the sides.

Lie on your back, lifting your shoulders off the ground.

Twist towards one knee while straightening the other leg.

Twist toward the other knee while straightening the first leg. Do that slowly to feel your abs working.

4) Bird Dog

The bird dog is a very effective lower ab exercise pose that tightens and tones the body. It helps relieve low back pain and improves core stability, muscle tone, and flexibility.

Here's how you do this workout:

Start in the tabletop position. Kneel on all fours, with your knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders.

Keep your spine straight by engaging your core muscles.

Lift one arm and one leg, keeping them parallel to the floor.

Hold this pose for a few seconds, and lower them down again.

Lift the other arm and leg; hold them for a few seconds before lowering them again.

5) Dead Bug

The dead bug is a great lower abs exercise to engage your entire core. It's also a great beginner exercise for those who can't do crunches lying flat.

Here's how you do this workout:

Lie on the floor, and let your shoulders and lower back fall heavy.

Let your shoulders drop towards the floor as you pull your elbows towards each other, and lift your legs so that your knees are over your hips.

Exhale slowly as you lower one arm and one leg till they touch the floor.

Inhale as you bring them back up to the starting position.

6) Mountain Climber

This exercise is performed from a plank position. Bring one knee to the chest, and back out again while speeding up each time. The mountain climber is an effective lower abs exercise.

Here's how you do a mountain climber:

Begin in a high plank position, with your hands flat on the floor and shoulders stacked above your wrists.

Your legs should be extended and core engaged.

Tense your core, and draw your right knee to your chest.

Return to your starting position, and bring your left knee to your chest in a swift motion.

Repeat the movement, alternating the direction of your hand.

Avoid rounding your back while keeping it flat to engage your core. It's fine to move more slowly, if needed, to maintain proper form.

Twist variations can also be performed for greater oblique activation.

Takeaway

Whether you’re a beginner who wants to start developing a strong lower ab or an experienced athlete looking to improve their performance and strength, adding the aforementioned ab exercises to your workout routine can go a long way.

What’s more: it doesn’t hurt that doing these exercise can give you a chiseled six-pack and all the health benefits that come with having strong core muscles.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav