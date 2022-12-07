6 Best Lower Ab Exercises – No Ab Machine Needed

The best lower ab exercises are those that challenge you from different angles and positions, so that your abs are worked out properly. Lower abs are often a difficult area to target, and a variety of exercises can help you tone them nicely.

The abdominal muscles (abs) are located between the rib cage and the pelvis. In conjunction with your back muscles, they form the core of your body. The core helps you maintain balance and protects your spine. The majority of regular physical activities, including walking and running, require a strong core.

This is why we have compiled a list of the best lower ab exercises that you can do anywhere without the need for equipment. Apart from the exercises discussed below, be sure to also read about the best ab exercises to do at home to get six-pack abs.

Best Lower Ab Exercises That Do Not Need Equipment

Check out the following best lower ab exercises that you can do without any equipment:

1) Mountain Climbers

Start off your ab game strong with this amazing exercise that will raise your heartbeat within 15 seconds and keep it pumping for at least a minute after you stop. Mountain climbers are one of the best lower ab exercises you can do, as they target your shoulders, triceps, chest, and, most importantly, your core muscles.

Instructions:

Position yourself on the floor as if in sprinter's blocks, with one foot under your waist and the other behind you with your leg straight.

Shoulders should be aligned, hands should be on the ground, and the body should remain in a neutral plank position throughout.

If your right foot is near your chest, move it outwards while simultaneously bringing your left foot inwards.

Repeat this motion for 30 secs or more.

2) Scissor Kicks

If you are looking for the best lower ab exercises, this one will surely make it to that list. Scissor kicks strengthen the core, glutes, quads, and adductors. Your ability to "flutter" your legs up and down depends on engaging your core muscles, which are your rectus abdominis, obliques, transverse abdominis, and hip flexors.

Instructions:

Begin by laying flat on your back with your legs stretched and feet together.

For support, place your palm-down hands on either side of your torso or beneath your buttocks.

Raise your shoulder blades and remove your head off the ground. Then, lift your legs from the floor.

Alternate lifting and lowering of your legs while your legs are elevated.

Make sure your feet hover around six inches above the ground after you lower them.

You may perform the exercise as often as you like.

3) Heel Tap Crunches

Heel tap crunches are core exercises that target the midsection, abdominal, and other muscles by utilizing body weight. This is one of the best lower ab exercises to strengthen your core and abs as well as improve spinal flexibility and enhance your obliques.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor or on your yoga mat on your back.

Shoulder-width apart, bend your knees to a 90-degree angle and lay your feet flat on the floor.

While inhaling, contract your abdominal and side oblique muscles and slowly elevate your shoulder blades and head.

Exhaling, bend to the right and reach with your right hand to tap your right heel.

Return slowly to the beginning position and wait for a second before repeating with the left hand.

Lift once more and rotate to the left to tap the left heel with your left hand, completing one repetition.

4) Lying Leg Raises

This exercise develops your lower abdominals without requiring you to hold yourself up. This is one of the best lower ab exercises for beginners as you can easily start with a lesser number of reps and gradually increase it.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your legs stretched and your feet close together.

The palms of your hands should be placed on either side of your torso.

Slowly raise your legs together.

Ensure that they are parallel to the floor for optimal results.

Hold for one to two seconds before lowering both legs to the floor.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions or more for optimal results.

If you want the exercise to be more effective, keep your feet off the ground.

Also, avoid arching your back since doing so might contribute to back problems.

If you have a bad back, you should consult a doctor before beginning this workout.

5) Oblique Crunches

Any list of the best lower ab exercises is incomplete without this one. It is excellent for enhancing the strength of your obliques and surrounding core muscles.

Instructions:

Lay on your back with bent knees and flat feet on the ground.

Place your right hand behind your head with your elbow protruding, and your left hand palm down and perpendicular to your chest.

Engage your abdominals to raise your shoulders off the floor and rotate your body to bring your right elbow closer your left knee.

Lower slowly and repeat all repetitions before switching sides.

6) Reverse Crunches

This is one of the best lower ab exercises out there as it primarily works out your rectus abdominis. Reverse crunches are less stressful for your back than regular crunches and also serve to take some pressure off your neck.

Instructions:

Lie face-up on a mat or other soft surface with bent knees and flat feet.

Place your hands facing down on the floor and your arms close to your sides.

Exhale and brace the midsection.

Raise your feet off the ground and your thighs to a vertical position and maintain a 90-degree knee bend throughout the movement.

Tuck your knees as close to your face as possible without lifting your mid-back off the mat. Your lower back and hips should be lifted off the ground.

Hold for a moment, and then slowly lower your feet to the ground.

Repeat at least ten to twelve times.

Increase the amount of repetitions and sets as your strength increases.

Takeaway

Some of the best lower ab exercises will require you to move in various different and unique ways so as to target your lower abs from all directions. The above mentioned exercises will help you achieve this effectively.

You can also check out easy upper abs exercises for beginners to build six pack abs to exercise your core properly.

