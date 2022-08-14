6 Best Lower Arm Exercises For Beginners

Many people think that it is enough to build their biceps and triceps, but they forget about the muscles in their lower arm. Most lower arm exercises involve some sort of rotating motion.

But if you are a beginner trying to build up your forearms and wrists without any rotational movement, then these six exercises are perfect for you. Focus on using slow and controlled motions as you do each one.

Best Lower Arm Exercises For Beginners

Building lower arm strength is of utmost importance and comes in handy during uncanny situations. You never know when you are going to need thunderous forearms to save the day. But in case that day does come, these exercises will have you covered.

1) Barbell Wrist Curls

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip that is just beyond shoulder width.

Keeping elbows locked and arms straight, raise the weight to your chest by bending at the wrist until forearms are parallel to the floor; lower back down to starting position without touching weights to the sides of your thighs.

Perform 12 reps in two sets before moving on to the next exercise

2) Reverse Wrist Curl

Sit on the edge of a bench or chair and hold a barbell with your palms facing downward.

Bend your arms and place them on your lap. Curl the barbell towards you, keeping your elbows and arms locked. Try to make use of your wrists and forearms, without ay aid from your upper arms and shoulders.

3) Dumbbell Wrist Curl

Start with a light weight.

Hold the dumbbells with your palms facing towards you and curl them up.

Lower them back down slowly to starting position whilst keeping your wrists straight - do not let them bend at all.

4) Reverse Dumbbell Wrist Curls

Hold a pair of light dumbbells in each hand and sit on a flat bench with your forearms resting on the bench and both elbows bent at 90-degree angles.

Keep your wrists in an overhand position throughout this movement to protect them from injury; try not to allow them to bend too far backward or forward during any part of this exercise.

Lift the weights up until they reach chest level then slowly return them back down until they are at their starting position again (this should take about 3 seconds). Repeat for 10-15 repetitions

5) Towel Pull-Ups

Hang a towel over a pull-up bar and hold it with both hands.

Pull yourself up as high as you can.

Repeat for as many reps as you can before hanging back down and resting for 20 seconds.

6) Hand Gripper Exercise

Grab the handle of your hand gripper and squeeze it as hard as you can for about 30 seconds, then release. Repeat this process for 10-15 repetitions, resting for 30 seconds between each set.

Keep your back straight while performing this move and keep your arms relaxed at all times - do not tense up or lock out the joints during the exercise.

The six exercises mentioned above will help you work out your wrists and forearms. These are oft-neglected parts of your body. Not taking care of your wrists can lead to pain in your hands and fingers.

If you work at a desk all day and your job requires endless typing, then you are at risk of developing carpal tunnel due to the repeated motions of your hands. By employing the exercises listed above, you will be able to stretch your wrist muscles, use muscles that would otherwise atrophy, and strengthen your hands.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you train your wrists and forearms? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman