6 Best Yoga Exercises for Better Circulation

Sitting at a desk all day, high cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes can result in poor blood circulation. It can cause additional issues like making you feel numb and have cold hands and feet. Other side effects include swelling, muscle cramps, brittle hair and nails, breakouts, dark circles.

Good blood circulation is extremely important as it is the blood that carries important nutrients and oxygen to the cells of your body. Poor circulation can, in the long term, lead to a myriad of health issues.

This article will discuss some yoga exercises that will improve your blood circulation and make you feel rejuvenated and energetic.

Yoga Exercises For Better Blood Circulation

Check out these six yoga exercises that will improve your blood circulation, rejuvenate you, and make you feel more energetic in the morning.

1) Tadasana

One of the most basic yoga asanas, this pose gets your body humming and improves circulation throughout your entire body.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

Stand with your feet about the width of your hips apart and your toes spread and pointing forward.

Engage your calves and quads, your core, and keep your pelvis in a neutral position.

Relax your shoulders and keep them apart.

Align your head so that your chin is parallel to the floor and the top of your head is directly over the middle of your pelvis.

Raise your arms over your head and keep them shoulder-width apart.

Make sure your shoulders are down and relaxed, not up by your ears.

Keep the pose for one minute.

2) Cat-Cow Pose

This yoga asana will improve blood circulation in your back and spinal column, essentially one of the most important places in the body.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

Start on all fours and spread your toes so the tops of your feet touch the mat.

Take a deep breath in, lift your head, and look up at the ceiling.

Let out your breath as your head falls back down. Let your eyes wander to the space between your legs.

Use your palms to push the floor away as you pull your shoulders apart and round out your backside.

Repeat for a few breaths and make sure your movements are slow and controlled.

3) Downward Dog Pose

In this pose, your heart is above your head, which lets more blood flow to your brain and upper torso. It is also a good way to breathe and reset between poses.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

Start on your knees.

Raise your knees so that the backs of your legs start to straighten and your heels fall to the floor.

As you straighten your legs, try to touch the whole bottom of each foot to the floor.

Move your hips up until they touch the ceiling.

Focus on putting pressure on your thumbs and index fingers as you push the mat away with your palms.

Breathe.

4) Warrior II Pose

Warrior II is a great way to improve the strength of your legs. Your muscles will squeeze and release the veins in your legs, improving circulation.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

From the Downward-Facing Dog position, look between your hands and step your right foot as close to between your hands as you can. If it doesn't go between them easily, you can move it with your hand.

Before you lift your hands off the floor, turn your left foot so that the outside of it is parallel to the back edge of the mat.

The toes of your front foot should be facing forward.

Take a deep breath in, and as you let it out, do a hand cartwheel as you stand. To do this, you'll need to put your weight firmly on your feet and bring your left hand in front of your body, below your face, up, in front of your head, and then behind your head. Your right hand should follow, making a "T" shape with your arms.

As you hold this pose, make sure your body is straight: your right knee should be at a 90-degree angle, with your knee over your ankle and pressing into the outside edge of your back foot.

Your left leg should be straight, your chest should face left, and your arms should be at shoulder height. Look to the right of your right hand.

Once you've settled into the pose and are happy with how you're standing, take at least 3 deep, slow breaths in and out.

After your third exhalation, take one more breath in, and when you let it out, do a cartwheel with your hands on either side of your right foot.

Step back into Downward-Facing Dog. Repeat with your left side.

5) Standing Forward Bend

A forward bend is a simple move that has many benefits, such as making digestion better and getting the liver and kidneys to work harder. When you bend forward while standing, blood can flow to the vital organs and glands in the chest area.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

Stand with your legs about as far apart as your hips.

Put your arms up in the air.

With a flat back, bend forward from the hips and bring your torso toward your knees.

Put your hands on the ground to help you.

Try not to squat down.

Move your nose to where your knees are.

Keep this position for a few breaths.

6) Legs-Up-The-Wall

Legs up the wall is a yoga pose that is often used to relax. This active stretch will help your calves and feet get more blood and oxygen. It helps people who sit all day because it gets blood moving from their hips to their upper body and head.

Here is how you can do this exercise for better blood circulation:

Begin by lying on your back close to a wall.

Get as close as you can to the wall with your hips, and then walk your feet up the wall.

Your body should look like a "L."

Your arms are at your sides.

You can give your lower back more support by putting a pillow there.

Hold this position for about ten minutes.

Include these yoga exercises in your daily routine for better blood circulation.

