6 Best Neck Exercises After Thyroid Surgery

Thyroid surgery can include a biopsy or lumpectomy, which removes only a small section of the gland, or a lobectomy, which removes half of the gland.

Thyroid surgery may be recommended for several purposes, including a suspected nodule, malignancy, or a benign nodule or goiter-producing symptoms.

Thyroid surgery recovery is usually rapid, and you will be able to resume all of your regular activities and exercise routines soon after.

During thyroid surgery, your neck must be stretched or bent backward for the entirety of the procedure. This can cause muscular spasms that cause neck pain and tension after surgery, especially in people who already have neck difficulties.

Patients should practice neck exercises after thyroid surgery, as well as before it, to assist in decreasing muscular tension.

Must-do neck exercises after thyroid surgery

Neck exercises after thyroid surgery might help you feel more comfortable and expand your range of motion.

Patients may experience tightness across the neck region where a scar is growing. However, neck exercises might help ease some of the discomfort.

The exercises in this article will help you strengthen and stretch your neck and shoulder muscles. This will allow your shoulders and neck to move and function as normally as they did before surgery.

1) Flexion stretch

To begin performing the flexion stretch, your neck should be in a midline position. Your head should not be inclined forward, backward or to the side.

This exercise can be done while lying flat on the floor or sitting up. It is one of the best neck exercises after thyroid surgery.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the flexion stretch properly:

Bring your chin to your chest while gently bending your head forward.

When you feel a stretch at the back of your neck, stop.

Maintain this position for 20 seconds.

Return to your original starting position.

Repeat this process four additional times for a total of five times.

2) Rotation - side to side

This gentle rotation is one of the best neck exercises after thyroid surgery. Start by gently rotating your neck. Don't put too much pressure on it.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the rotation (side to side) correctly:

Look over your left shoulder as you turn your head to the left.

When you feel a stretch on the right side of your neck, stop.

Maintain this position for 20 seconds.

Return to your original starting position.

Repeat the stretch four more times from both sides.

3) Lateral flexion

Lateral flexions require a person to touch their shoulders with their ears.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the lateral flexion properly:

Try to touch your left ear on your shoulder by gently bending your neck.

When you feel a stretch on the right side of your neck, stop.

Maintain this position for 20 seconds.

Return to your original starting position.

Switch sides and repeat the stretch four times more.

4) Neck Roll

The neck roll is one of the most efficient neck exercises after thyroid surgery. It helps in easing overall neck movement.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the neck roll properly:

Face forward, whether standing or sitting. To begin, turn your head to the right. The stretch should be felt from your neck to your trap muscle.

Gently move your head counter-clockwise after a second or two.

When you approach your left shoulder, pause for a second or two.

Finish the rotation by returning to the beginning.

Rolling clockwise, repeat these steps.

Repeat the sequence two-three times more.

5) Shoulder Roll

Rolling your shoulders will help you gently move and open up the muscles in your neck region.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the shoulder roll correctly:

Your arms should be at your sides while you stand.

Complete five rotations while rolling your shoulders backward in a circular motion. Then execute five forward revolutions.

Repeat the sequence two–three times more.

6) Seated twist

Seated twists are easy to perform. This exercise stretches out your neck.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the seated twist correctly:

Sit in a straight-backed chair.

Place your left hand on your right knee and pull slightly to rotate your shoulders to the right, as if you were gazing behind the chair.

Return to the middle slowly.

With the right hand upon that left knee, repeat the twist.

Note: These exercises are meant to serve as a guide; only begin neck exercises if your surgeon instructs you to.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh