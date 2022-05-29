6 Best Pilates Exercises You Can Do in Bed

If you're not a morning person, getting out of bed to go to the gym may seem to be the worst idea ever, especially on a leisurely Saturday morning.

Wouldn't it be great if you could tone and tighten your legs, abs and shoulders without leaving your bed? These exercises don't require anything more than your own body width or length. There are a number of Pilates exercises you can do in bed.

You can use these exercises to relax as well. After a long night's sleep, these pilates exercises can dynamically awaken your circulation and neurological system.

Amazing Pilates exercises you can do in bed

What’s more important for a healthy body is to exercise. Where to exercise should be the least of all concerns. So, if you don’t want to go out or in fact want to spend some more time in bed, here are some amazing Pilates exercises you can do in bed:

Check out the list below:

1) Spine twist

The spine twist is one of the most excellent Pilates exercises to do in bed. It improves your spine and core flexibility. That makes it easy for you to move around and also maintain a good posture. Low back pain and impairment have been found to be reduced by Pilates exercises that involve spine twists.

Here's how to do it:

Sit up straight in bed with your torso and abs engaged.

Move your head and shoulders to the right while exhaling. Maintain a straight torso, and imagine that you're growing taller as you spin.

As you move your body back to front, take a deep breath.

Turn to the opposite side.

Each side should be repeated five times.

2) Tendon stretch

The Tendon stretch is yet another effective Pilates exercise you can do in bed. It works by increasing the flexibility of your hamstrings, calves and muscles in the rear of your legs.

Here are the steps to a successful tendon stretch:

As you stretch your toes towards your head, bring your heels together, and push them away.

Hold the position for three seconds.

With your toes pointed away from you, do the same.

Hold the position for three more seconds.

Make ten repetitions.

3) Double leg stretch

The double-leg stretch is a mid-level exercise that is one of the best Pilates exercises you can do in bed. It targets the abdominals and radiates from the core powerhouse. If this move is too difficult for you, perform one leg at a time.

To perform the double-leg stretch, follow these steps:

Raise both knees up, and grip onto your ankle, extending your lower back.

Pull in your belly.

Exhale, and reach as far as you can with your arms and legs, keeping them in the air.

Take the stance for ten deep, long breaths before releasing it.

Make ten repetitions.

4) Single leg circles

Your core strength and pelvic stability will be tested in the single-leg circle. It also improves hip joint health by strengthening the quads and hamstrings. If you are unable to fully extend your leg towards the ceiling, simply extend it as long as you are able to. It is one of the best Pilates exercises you can do in bed.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Raise your right leg to a vertical position.

Draw your left leg away from you, and lengthen it.

Hold your toes in both hands, if possible. Hold your calf or thigh, and reach your heel to the ceiling if you can't hold your toes.

Stay in this position for ten counts.

Release your arms, and place them long by your sides.

With your extended leg, create ten tiny circles in each direction.

Repeat the process with your other hand.

5) Lateral flexion

Lateral flexion is a great addition to the list of Pilates exercises you can do in bed. This exercise will help develop and shape the side waistline muscles while also challenging upper and lower body coordination.

Here's how to do it:

Squeeze together while resting on your side with both legs slightly forward in front of the hips.

Reach the bottom arm as far as you can, pressing the hand firmly into the mat and the top arm as far as you can along the legs.

Inhale – Get ready

Exhale - Begin to lift the arms and shoulders, hitting the top arm along the legs and elevating the legs just off the mat at the same time.

Exhale, and return to the starting position.

On each side, perform five repetitions.

6) Side kick kneeling

Kicking into the side is a challenging advanced exercise that tests the body's ability to stabilise everything against a moving leg. This is one of the best Pilates exercises you can do in bed.

Here's how you do it:

Start on one side, with your weight evenly distributed between your hand directly under your shoulder and your knee squarely under your hip.

The top hand should be behind the head and the top leg stretched to hip height. Keep the core muscles active throughout the workout by lifting them up through the bottom side of the waist.

Swing the top leg forward at hip level, with the foot flexing to inhale.

Exhale – Swing the top leg backwards behind the torso, pointing at the foot.

On each side, perform ten repetitions.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you willing to try these Pilates exercises in your bed? For Sure! No, not a fan 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav