6 Best Pilates Reformer Weight Loss Exercises for Women

Pilates reformer exercises are one of the best ways to lose weight. These exercises typically burn more calories than most other physical activities.

Pilates reformer exercises aid in weight loss by boosting calories burned, enhancing lean muscles, and improving the basal metabolic rate.

Pilates Reformer Weight Loss Exercises

We have created a list of the six best and most effective Pilate reformer exercises for women for weight loss:

1) Pelvic Tilt

Pelvic tilt helps burn calories, increase mobility, and improve posture.

How to do it?

Start off by lying in the supine position, with both shoulders fastened to the blocks and both feet attached to the foot bar.

With your legs angled at 45 degrees, bend your knees and steadily extend your body to straighten the legs.

Bring your body back to its starting position with engaged glutes and tailbone. Repeat.

2) Hug the Moon

This pose works on the abdominal and shoulder muscles. It offers a resistance by working on your strength and flexibility.

How to do it?

Start off in a kneeling position with an angled face, front to carriage and one hand fastened to the reformer’s strap.

With your spine in a neutral position, the starting movement will be the arms facing towards the navel.

Steadily raise your arms to bring them to an arched position over the shoulders.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Leg Circle

This pose can help build significant strength in the leg and core muscles. This exercise also maximizes the toning of the legs and helps get rid of excess belly fat.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down in the supine position, with your feet together, secured to the straps and completely extended forward, while the shoulders are fastened to the shoulder blocks.

Drive your legs towards your body, and extend them to the ceiling with an engaged core.

At the top of the movement, drive your legs outward, and move them into a circular position.

Bring your body back to its starting position by driving it apart from the straps. Repeat.

4) Board Jumping

It's one of the best Pilates reformer exercises that helps burn calories and burn significant strength in the muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying in the carriage with a supine spine and shoulders fastened to the shoulder boards of the carriage.

With your spring attached to the medium resistance, assume the starting position by bending your knees.

With engaged leg muscles, steadily extend your leg, and get off the boar in a jumping movement.

Slowly descend into the starting position by getting a hold of the board with both your feet. Repeat.

5) Chest Extension

This exercise works on the upper back and chest muscles. It also boosts strength of the upper body and enhances stability.

How to do it?

Start off by kneeling in the carriage facing the front and palms of the arms and fingers pointed to the floor.

With an engaged core and neutral spine, bring your arms to the back. As you move your arms backward, flex your back and shoulder muscles.

Make sure not to engage your lower back or spine in the movement. Repeat.

6) Kneeling Abdominal Crunch

It aids in weight loss by helping get rid of abdomen and lower back fat. It also helps in slimming the waist.

How to do it?

Start off with your face positioned towards the chest and both knees fastened to the shoulder blocks.

The feet should be pointed at the ceiling and hips bent at 90 degrees forward.

With your spine erect, drive your knees to the chest. Bring your body back to its starting position. Make sure to keep your core engaged throughout this Pilates exercise.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned Pilates reformer exercises are some of the best and most effective ones you can incorporate in your workout regime for weight loss.

They provide several other benefits, like building muscles, improving core strength, increasing muscular endurance and strength, and more. You will see the results quickly by incorporating Pilates reformer exercises, and they will have you obsessed in no time.

