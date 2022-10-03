5 Best Free Weight Exercises for Losing Weight

There tends to be a common misconception that free weight exercises are only good for building strength in the body. However, this is not true. Free weight exercises are quite ideal if you want to lose weight as well. Doing free weight exercises will help you burn a decent number of calories and improve your metabolism.

Free weights are any weights that are portable and can be easily used for weight training. Other advantages of free weight exercises include enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness of the body, greater explosive power, and more.

We've compiled a list of the five most efficient and effective free weight exercises for weight loss that you can incorporate into your workout routine.

Best and Effective Free Weight Exercises for Losing Weight

1) Barbell Deadlift

The barbell deadlift is regarded as one of the best strength training exercises for a variety of reasons, including increased metabolism, activation of core muscles, and reduction of back pain. However, it is also an excellent fat-burning exercise that specifically targets the glutes, hamstrings, and hip flexors.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet apart at the hip distance with a barbell positioned just above your ankle.

Hinge down from the waist above and slightly bend your knees to raise the barbell off the ground.

Bring the barbell to your thighs while straightening your upper body with your arms completely extended.

Return the weight back to the initial position. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Squat Thruster

Dumbbell squat thrusters are also one of the great free weight exercises that can be incorporated into the workout routine to get rid of body fat. It will effectively work on both your upper and lower body, along with the core region.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while holding dumbbells in both your hands and keeping your spine erect.

Position the dumbbells to your shoulder height with your elbows bent and point towards the ground.

With your chest lifted and knees behind your toes, descend into the squat position by bending your knees and driving your hips back.

With explosive movement of the lower body, get back to the standing position while simultaneously pressing both your dumbbells towards the ceiling with extended arms.

Repeat.

3) Barbell Squats

Barbell squats will aid in weight loss by strengthening both your lower body and your core. Squats work multiple major muscle groups and are a good way to not only sculpt those muscles but also burn a lot of calories.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated position with your feet apart wider than the shoulder distance and position the barbell across your upper back while holding it with an overhand grip.

Slowly and steadily, descend into the deep squat position by bending your knees and driving your hips to the back.

Press onto your heels to bring your body back to its initial position.

Repeat.

4) Renegade Row

One of the best free weight exercises for weight loss is the renegade row because it works the obliques, rhomboids, and triceps as well as other key muscle groups. By targeting these regions, it promotes muscle growth and fat loss. Additionally, this exercise is beneficial for improving the body's balance as well.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground with your back erect and hold the dumbbells in both your hands to the ground while balancing yourself on the toes.

Engage your abdominal muscles and pull your belly towards your spine.

Next, raise your left dumbbell to the left side of the hip bone while keeping the dumbbell tucked into your body.

Steadily returns the weight back to the ground and repeat with the right dumbbell.

Repeat.

5) Bent Over Rows

Bent-over rows tend to be some of the most functional free weight exercises that help target several muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, lats, glutes, and hamstrings. This exercise will also help in improving hip and trunk stability.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance while holding dumbbells in both your hands.

Slightly bend your knees to hinge down at your hips, so that your upper body is angled in a parallel position to the floor.

Your arms should remain extended towards the floor. Make sure to keep your back rigid and core tight throughout the movement.

Row the dumbbells towards your chest before bringing them back to the initial position until your arms are completely extended.

Repeat.

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best free weight exercises that can be included in the workout regime for weight loss.

Poll : 0 votes