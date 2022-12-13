Incorporating rear delt exercises with dumbbells in your upper body workout routine is one of the best and most efficient ways to achieve stronger and more flexible shoulders.

Located on the back side of the shoulder and upper arm, the rear deltoid muscles help extend and rotate the arms laterally. Regular practice of rear delt exercises with dumbbells not only strengthens the shoulders and surrounding muscles but also improves posture and reduces chances of shoulder injuries while helping you achieve a balanced and toned upper body.

Below, we’ve listed a few of the most effective rear delt exercises that can help you get strong shoulders with just a pair of dumbbells.

Rear delt exercises with dumbbells to get strong shoulders

Add the following six rear delt exercises with dumbbells to your upper body routine to work on your shoulder muscles intensely:

1) Dumbbell upright row

One of the best rear delt exercises with dumbbells, the dumbbell upright row helps develop the rear delts and trapezius muscles. This exercise is performed standing and is often done using light weighted dumbbells to prevent shoulder strain.

How to do the dumbbell upright row:

Stand straight holding a dumbbell in each hand. Position the weights in the front, with your palms facing towards you and your hands a few inches apart from one another.

Keep your back flat and chest up, and lean forward.

Lift your elbows while keeping them flared out to the sides, and ensure that they are above your wrists throughout the exercise.

Lift the dumbbells till they reach your face level. Hold at the top, and lower the weights to their starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

2) Dumbbell incline Y raise

The incline Y raise is also one of the most productive rear delt exercises with dumbbells that particularly target the back areas of the trapezius and back muscles.

This exercise helps increase the range of motion throughout the shoulders and also trains the upper back, neck, and other muscles in the upper body.

How to do the dumbbell incline Y raise:

Set up an exercise bench at a 45-degree angle, and lie down with your stomach against it. Keep your knees slightly bent and feet flat on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand using an overhand grip, and keep your arms hanging under your shoulders.

Maintain this position, and start to lift the dumbbells up and out while keeping your arms fully straight till they get extended.

Lower your arms to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Standing bent-over lateral raise

The standing bent-over lateral raise is one of the most common rear delt exercises with dumbbells that specifically target the rear or posterior part of the shoulders and upper back muscles.

How to do the standing bent-over lateral raise:

Stand with your feet at shoulder-width, and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your palms facing one another.

Bend your knees, and hinge forward at your hips while keeping your spine straight. Keep the dumbbells together below your chest and elbows relaxed.

Lift the dumbbells up and out till they get parallel to the floor.

At the top, squeeze your shoulders, and lower the dumbbells back to their starting position.

Complete a few reps.

4) Bent-over dumbbell face pull

The bent-over face pull is one of the best rear delt exercises with dumbbells that help build balanced and strong shoulder muscles. This exercise specifically targets the rear delt and can be done with heavier weights to develop massive strength.

How to do the bent-over dumbbell face pull:

Set yourself on an incline bench, or stand in the same position as you would in a bent-over lateral raise.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other. Keep your arms extended down, and separate them so that they're a few inches away from each other.

Lift the dumbbells by flaring your elbows out, and bend as you pull them up. Ensure that your hands and the dumbbells are in line with the eyes or chin.

Squeeze your shoulders, and lower the dumbbells to their starting position. Ensure that your elbows are flared out throughout the exercise.

5) Single-arm bent-over row

The single-arm bent-over row is another great dumbbell exercise to target the rear delt, shoulders, hips, and biceps. This exercise also improves core strength and is considered one of the best compound exercises to add to your upper-body training routine.

How to do the single-arm bent-over row:

Stand straight beside an exercise bench, and place your right knee and right hand on the bench with your right elbow straight.

Bring your left leg behind you, and keep your foot on the floor. Ensure that the spine is in a neutral position.

Grab a dumbbell in your left hand, with your arm facing down towards the floor.

Bend your left elbow, and pull it up and back so that your upper arm gets in line with your chest.

At the top of the exercise, squeeze your shoulders together, and lower the dumbbells back to their initial position.

Repeat a few more times, and switch to the other arm.

6) Seated dumbbell rear fly

The seated dumbbell rear fly is one of the best rear delt exercises with dumbbells that isolate and specifically target the rear deltoid muscles. This exercise improves overall shoulder function and also helps prevent shoulder pain and injuries.

How to do the seated dumbbell rear fly:

Sit straight on the edge of an exercise bench, and position your feet at a hip-width distance just in front of you.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip. Lean forward while keeping the spine straight and in a hip-hinged position.

Lower the dumbbells towards the floor while keeping your elbows bent, and lift the dumbbells out to your sides till the elbows are in line with the shoulders.

Lower the dumbbells to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

While performing the aforementioned rear delt exercises with dumbbells, be mindful of your form, and keep the movements under control. Start with light weighted dumbbells to prevent unnecessary shoulder and neck strains. For each exercise, aim for 10-12 reps, and gradually increase the reps over time.

