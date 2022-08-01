6 Best Renegade Row Alternatives for Fat Loss

One of the best exercises for building a solid back is the renegade row. However, if you're tired of doing this movement or want to try something new.

Read on to find out about renegade row alternatives that can help you tone your back and help you get results.

Renegade Row Alternatives for Fat Loss

Here's a look at six renegade row alternatives for fat loss:

#1 Renegade Row with Plank Walk

Hre's how it's done:

Get into plank position

Grab a pair of dumbbells

Row each dumbbell up to you alternately, while maintaining the plank position.

After ten reps with each arm, begin a plank walk.

#2 Inverted Row

The inverted row is an effective way to strengthen your back, biceps and shoulders. Perform the movement by hanging from a bar or rings with hands turned out. Bend at the hips, and bring yourself towards the bar till you’re parallel to it.

Pull yourself back up till your elbows lock out with the body in a straight line (don't let your lower back arch). This can be modified by using a band or placing feet on an elevated surface like stairs—the higher up you are, the easier it will be.

Progressions including adding weight via dumbbells held at the sides or wearing a weighted vest can also be used as needed as well as holding onto something else for added stability, such as suspension straps or TRX handles.

#3 Single Arm Dumbbell Row

The single arm dumbbell row is an excellent lower body alternative to the Renegade Row. This exercise allows you to overload your muscles and use more weight than you can with a barbell while still maintaining proper form and technique.

The single-arm dumbbell row requires coordination and balance, so it's important you have both feet firmly planted on the ground.

#4 Chest Supported Dumbbell Row

This exercise is a great way to work your back, but it also targets your biceps and shoulders.

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, keeping your feet hip-width apart. Bend at the hips and knees to lower yourself into a partial squat position. Keep your back straight and chest up as you pull the dumbbells up to touch your chest between each repetition.

Lower the weight under control back down till you're in the starting position once again.

#5 Single Arm Cable Row

Here's how to perform the single-arm cable row:

Set up the pulley machine.

To execute this exercise safely, it's important to properly set up the pulley machine.

First, adjust the cable bar so that there's no tension on it (you can do that by pushing down on the cable bar). Connect a handle at each end of your desired length (usually about mid-shin level).

Grab one handle with one hand, and position yourself in front of it so that your body is facing forward, and you're standing with feet apart. You should not put weight on this leg during this movement; instead, keep both legs fully extended from start to finish.

Bend at your knees till they reach 90 degrees or so, keeping both heels off the floor as much as possible throughout the movement to help reduce the stress placed on the lower back)

At the bottom position where the angle formed between torso and thighs measures approximately 90 degrees bend back up towards the starting position while performing the row motion towards the chest.

Pull the cable attachment straight towards the chest while resisting against the force supplied by weight stack through the use of core muscles located around the spine area.

Once you reach full extension, return your elbows back down towards the starting position before repeating the entire process again for the desired number of reps if necessary.

Rest for 30 seconds between sets if not using heavier weights than five pounds per arm; otherwise, no rest is needed.

#6 Single Arm Dumbbell Bench Supported Row

Here's how it's done:

Grab a dumbbell in one hand.

Lie on your chest on an exercise bench, holding the dumbbell so that it rests across your thighs and upper glutes.

Your feet should be flat on the floor with knees bent at 90 degrees.

Pull the weight towards you till it's even with your chest.

Return to the starting position to complete one rep.

Do 12 to 15 reps per set, resting 30 seconds between sets for two or three total sets when doing this exercise for fat loss.

Takeaway

While you can see how renegade row is a great exercise for toning your back, there are many other options as well.

Try out the aforementioned exercises and see which one fits your workout routine best.

