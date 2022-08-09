6 Best Resistance Band Knee Extension Exercises

Resistance bands are a great way to both treat and strengthen weak knees so that future discomfort or injury can be avoided. While resistance bands are less daunting than hefty weights at the gym, they nonetheless produce comparable benefits.

They don't get enough credit, to be honest. Leg exercises using resistance bands even allow you to stretch out tight or painful muscles while strengthening.

Another reason why we love them is that they'll provide you with just the appropriate amount of challenge as you master any specific exercise.

Best Knee Exercises with Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are convenient and inexpensive, which is another benefit of using them for leg exercises. You'll never have to skip a workout again, whether you're exercising in your apartment or in a hotel room on travel.

To increase the strength of specific knee muscles, try these strengthening exercises with resistance bands.

A word of caution, though. If you are recovering from an injury, you should only perform them after your doctor says yes. Start with only as much to not aggravate the pain or risk a relapse of an injury.

1. Seated Banded Knee Extension

Using a resistance band throughout your knee extension exercise will help you strengthen your knees.

Here’s how you should do it:

Sit down with your back against a chair and your knees bent in front of you at a straight angle.

Your right ankle should be wrapped in one end of the resistance band, which you should then firmly fasten to the chair leg.

Knee extensions should continue until they reach their maximum range.

Kneel to the floor.

Switch legs after 10 to 15 repetitions.

2. Prone Banded Leg Curl

The insertion of the resistance band makes the contraction stronger. Eccentric overload will also result through the use of bands.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie face down and wrap a band around your right ankle. For support, connect the band to a solid surface near the floor.

To build tension, move away from the anchor.

As far as you can comfortably go, bring your heel towards your glutes by contracting your core and bending your leg at the knee.

Return your leg to its initial position slowly.

After 10 to 15 repetitions, switch sides.

3. Banded Front Squats

Your hamstring, butt, and sides of your thighs will appreciate this. Your groin, hip flexors, and calves as well as knees can all gain strength via banded front squats.

Here’s how you should do it:

Your feet should be somewhat wider than your shoulders as you stand on the band.

Carry the band's top over each shoulder while grasping the handle in each hand. Cross your arms on your chest to hold the band in place if it is too long.

Reduce your height to that of a chair. Keep your feet flat, abs tight, and chest up.

Return to your initial position by rising.

4. Banded Clamshell

Improve your range of motion and flexibility by loosening up your external hip rotators with the clamshell exercise. The addition of a resistance band works your knee muscles as well.

Here’s how you should do it:

Your legs should have a belt around them slightly above the knees.

Your hips and knees should be 90 degrees extended while you lay on your side.

Maintain a straight line with your feet and draw your knees apart while tensing your glutes for two to three seconds.

Going back to the starting position gradually.

Intend to perform 10–12 repetitions.

5. Banded Lateral Walk

The lateral band walking exercise, though it may seem unusual at first, is a great approach to strengthen the gluteus medius and enhance hip stability as well as the stability of the knee joint.

Here’s how you should do it:

Put your lower legs in a loop band or wrap a resistance band around them slightly above the ankles.

To tighten the band, spread your feet apart so that they are shoulder width apart.

In a half-squat position, begin.

Step with your right leg in a sideways motion while you shift your weight to the left. While adjusting your standing legs, keep the band taut.

Take 8–10 steps, then turn around and return in the opposite direction.

6. Seated Abduction

Exercises for hip abduction not only help you develop a toned and compact midsection but may also be used to treat and prevent hip and knee problems.

Here’s how you should do it:

To tie a loop band around both legs, just above the knees, sit at the edge of a chair or bench.

Your feet should be positioned just broader than your shoulders.

While separating your legs, slowly press your knees out to keep your feet firm.

Then, draw your knees back together after holding for 2 seconds.

Aim for 15–20 reps.

Wrapping Up

To get your body moving in a workout, you don't need a full-fledged gym at home. Furthermore, using resistance bands is a fantastic, smart way to use your space as you exercise and develop different muscles in your body.

Weights have a constant degree of resistance whereas resistance bands don't. The resistance band's resistance output varies depending on how far it is stretched.

