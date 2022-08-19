6 Best Resistance Training Exercises for Women

Resistance training or strength training is something women are hesitant to dip their toes into. That's mostly because of the misconception that resistance training makes one appear bulky or 'masculine'. However, it’s time to destroy that notion.

Resistance training can do a lot more for you and your body than just make your muscles bigger. In fact, that takes weeks and months of following a heavy diet and heavy lifting as well. The benefits of this form of training include:

• Building strength

• Increasing bone mineral density

• Improving posture

• Regulating hormone secretion

• Regulating blood sugar level

• Improving endurance

Resistance training has many benefits. (Image via Pexels/ Roman Odintsov)

Considering all these benefits, why wouldn’t you want to give resistance training a try? In case you’re confused about where to start, we have the best exercises you can do as a beginner.

Resistance Training Exercises for Women

Here are six of the best exercises for women looking to get into strength or resistance training. These exercises are mostly compound movements, i.e. they target multiple muscles in the body that will eventually help shape and strengthen them. So, let's get started:

#1 Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Push your hips back, and drive your knees forward to lower yourself to the ground till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Stand back up straight, and squeeze your glutes in the starting position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Hip Thruster

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor in front of a box or a bench. Bring your knees - with feet hip-distance apart - in front of you. Rest your upper back on the edge of the bench.

Push your hips up, and bring them in line with your knees and shoulders. Squeeze your glutes in this position.

Return your hips back down to the floor.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Push-up

It's done as follows:

Get into a high plank position on the floor. Brace your abs to keep them in line with your shoulders and feet.

Bend your elbows back, and drop your body towards the floor, leading with your chest.

Push yourself back up into the plank by straightening your arms.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Body Row

Here's how it's done:

Grab a pair of rings or TRX bands. Step forward, and straighten out your arms to drop backward.

Suspend your body from the band. Brace your core to keep your hips in line with your shoulders and feet.

Pull yourself up towards the rings by bringing your elbows back and squeezing your back muscles.

Straighten out your arms again to return to the starting position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Sit-up

It's done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back. Bend your knees up, and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands either side of your head, with elbows pointing outward.

Crunch your abs by lifting your shoulders and head off the ground.

Lay back down on the floor, and stretch your abs.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#6 Bicycle Crunch

Here's how it's done:

Lay on the floor on your back. Place your hands on either side of your head, with elbows pointing outward.

Raise your right leg up, and drive your knee up toward your chest.

Simultaneously raise your left elbow off, and twist your body to meet your right knee with your left elbow.

Twist the other way as you return your right leg, and drive your left knee up.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

Resistance training doesn’t have to be intimidating. It could possibly be the best activity you get into. Practice the aforementioned exercises two to three times a week for the best results. Make sure to also eat properly, and get plenty of rest.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you do resistance training? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav