6 Best Running Workouts to Lose Weight

Running workouts are great for a variety of reasons. They can enhance heart and lung health, allow you to get outside and breathe in the fresh air, lower stress and elevate mood, set and achieve goals, make new friends, and engage in meaningful conversation with others.

Losing weight is a significant additional motivation for many who take up jogging. Due to its high intensity and total body nature, a running workout is an extremely effective exercise for burning calories

Running Workouts for Weight Loss

Running workout is a fabulous aerobic activity that can strengthen the heart and legs and enhance overall fitness. However, to progress with running and fat reduction, you must consistently put your body to the test.

That's because if you consistently run the same distance and speed, your body will eventually adjust, and you will burn fewer calories. Therefore, you need to change up your running regimen and include new workouts to burn more fat and calories—whether that means jogging farther at a faster pace or doing interval training.

Here are six of the best running workouts that help in losing weight:

1) Weighted Sprint

By selecting the weighted intervals option, you can increase the intensity of your running workout. A weighted vest will increase your calorie burn. Not only will you burn insane amounts of calories while wearing the weighted vest, but you will also perform better.

When the weight is removed from the vests used by runners for training exercises, their performance frequently improves.

Choose a weighted vest that's only five to ten pounds or one that's between five and ten percent of your bodyweight. Putting too much weight on can put undue strain on the knees and lower back, which can lead to problems.

2) Hill Run

Hills are all to advancing your running workout sessions. In fact, most fitness professionals and training coaches view hill sprints as the most strenuous running exercise. Hills involve working more muscles than on level surfaces, which increases calorie expenditure.

Additionally, they build up the muscles in the lower body, boosting fitness and enhancing speed and explosiveness.

Instructions:

Find a modest hill outside or adjust your treadmill to a five percent elevation.

Race up the hill for 20 seconds at a fast but maintainable pace after warming up on a flat surface for five minutes while jogging and doing some ballistic stretching.

Run up the hill once more after jogging back to your starting location.

Repeat between six and eight times.

Depending on your degree of fitness and training objectives.

With a full cool-down, end the workout.

3) Track Run

Running on a track can be a terrific method to increase fitness, speed, endurance, and even confidence in your running.

Spending time on the track can be both a practical and highly successful approach to realizing your goals, whether you're preparing for a race or want to lose weight.

Consider doing this running workout at a nearby track if you have access to one. Start by completing one complete lap of the track at a challenging but manageable speed.

Once the lap is complete, lower your heart rate, and recover by jogging more slowly or even going for a quick walk for two to three minutes. You can carry out 4-8 rounds of tgat, depending on your fitness, but avoid going too far.

4) Running with Bodyweight Workout

Bodyweight workouts are the best option to lose weight. When combined with your running workout, it forms a great combination.

Here's how it's done:

Run for one minute at a brisk speed. Do bodyweight squats for one minute

Run for 2 minutes at a brisk speed and walking lunges for a full minute

Run for 3 minutes at a brisk speed. Do hip thrusts for one minute

Run for 4 minutes at a brisk speed. Do push-ups for one minute

5) Downward Ladder Running

This exercise is sneakily difficult: The first mile should be completed at a moderate pace (quick enough to prevent meaningful conversation but easy enough to spout a few words).

Jog for two minutes, and slow down to a hard pace for half a mile. Jog for one minute, and sprint 0.25 miles while wheezing, becoming purple, and everything in between. Repeat the order.

6) Fartlek

In running vocabulary, fartlek is a real concept: Between leisurely jogging, there will be brief intervals of fast running. You can create your own fartleks, which is one of their best features (interesting fact: the word means 'speed play' in Swedish).

For example, resolve to run between every third and fourth lamp post during your 20-minute neighborhood run, and easy jogs for the next three. These runs would offer a childlike sensation that makes time purposefully imprecise for a while.

Takeaway

Running workouts can help you burn fat and shed pounds. They work whether you do long, leisurely jogs or short, intense bursts of exercise. Jogging and running both aid in belly fat loss and overall body fat.

