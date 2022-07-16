6 Best Stomach Exercises for Women Who Want to Lose Fat

When you think of losing weight, stomach exercises are the first that come to mind. How to get a flat and taut tummy is at the top of the mind for most people. However, spot reduction is a myth, and it's impossible to lose fat from one part of your body.

To lose fat, one must follow a calorie-deficit diet - but that's not it - you also need to exercise everyday to increase your metabolism and build muscle while losing fat. That'll keep you strong and help you sustain your toned and perfect body.

Although spot reduction is not possible, you must perform exercises that target most of the muscles in one area of your body. Here we take a look at stomach exercises that will help you lose fat.

Best Stomach Exercises to Lose Fat

Check out these six stomach exercises that can help you lose fat:

1) Russian Twists

The Russian Twist is a core workout that targets your oblique muscles. Typically performed with a medicine ball or plate, the exercise targets your core and is one of the best stomach exercises to lose belly fat.

Here's how you can do Russian twists:

While seated on the floor, bend your knees, and lift your feet off the ground.

Hold a medicine ball at chest height with your hands.

Lean backward with a long, tall spine, body at a 45-degree angle, and arms a few inches from the chest.

Shift your torso to the right, pause, and contract your right oblique muscles; turn your torso to the left, and contract your left oblique muscles.

The movement should originate from the ribcage and not the arms.

2) Burpees

Burpees target the core as well as the chest, shoulders, lats, triceps and quads. As burpees entail explosive plyometric action, they also increase your heart rate.

Here's how you can do this stomach exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and send your hips back as you lower your body toward the ground in a low squat.

Position your hands outside your feet, and hop your feet back till your chest touches the floor.

Push your hands into the ground to raise your body into a plank position, and hop your feet just outside your hands.

With your weight in your heels, leap into the air with your arms raised above your head.

Repeat from the start for 10-12 reps to complete one set.

3) Medicine Ball Burpees

A medicine ball burpee increases the intensity of your burpee and boost your metabolism.

Here's how you can do this stomach exercise:

Hold a medicine ball in both hands while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Extend the ball over your head, and slam it as hard as you can to the ground while hunching over and sitting your butt back.

While bending over, bend your knees.

Place your hands outside of your feet on the ground, and jump back into a high-plank stance.

Maintain a straight body line.

Squat down by jumping your feet back towards the outsides of your hands.

Lift the ball high while stretching your body and standing tall.

4) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers can develop cardiovascular endurance, core strength and agility. The workout is an excellent calorie-burner and works your entire body.

Here's how you can do this stomach exercise:

Assume the plank position while distributing your weight evenly between your hands and toes.

Your hands should be approximately shoulder-width apart; your back should be flat, abs should be engaged, and your head should be aligned.

Bring the right knee to the chest.

Alternate between extending one knee and bringing the other knee in by alternating legs.

Maintain a low hip position and move your knees as swiftly and as far as possible. Alternate breathing in and out with each leg change.

5) Sprawls

The sprawl is like a burpee on steroids; it is a full-body workout that engages as many muscles as possible, burns calories and shapes and tones the upper and lower body, particularly the abdominals.

It enhances the classic burpee by requiring you to touch your chest to the ground, then transition from push-up to plank while you end the exercise. Here's how you can do this stomach exercise:

With your feet separated by shoulder-width, crouch, and place your hands on the ground.

Jump back to a plank position, and lower your body to the ground.

Push yourself to a plank position, and squat with your feet outside your hands.

Stand up again to complete one repetition.

Add a leap between each sprawl if you like to burn even more calories.

6) Overhead Medicine Ball Slams

Overhead medicine ball slams improve your core by working against gravity. This workout also tests your endurance, as each time you lift the ball and bring it overhead, your heart rate increases. Utilise a hefty, weighted ball for maximum benefit from this workout.

Here's how you can do this stomach exercise:

Holding a medicine ball with both hands, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Gather your strength.

Extend your body to its fullest extent by extending your arms overhead.

Slam the ball to the ground with full force.

As you smash, extend your arms toward the ground, and don't be scared to bend your knees as you hinge over.

To pick up the ball, squat, and stand up. Repeat from the start.

Perform the aforementioned challenging and invigorating workouts to get rid of your stomach fat.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have a flat tummy? Yes No 0 votes so far