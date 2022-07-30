6 Best Strength Exercises to Improve Surfing

Surfing is a full body activity that calls for practice and self-control. It has now earned widespread mainstream popularity and is a highly gratifying and fun pasttime.

Finding the ideal wave on your own, with nothing but water surrounding you, and riding it to the top gives you the biggest natural high. On the waves, you burn tons of calories and use almost all your major muscle groups as you struggle to maintain balance on the surfboard.

It's not a sport that only focuses on physical attributes like muscle size or strength. In fact, endurance, flexibility and muscle tone are all equally important for surfing.

Improve Surfing with Strength Exercises

Surfing requires a lot of physical fitness. It combines strength, fluidity, speed, endurance, flexibility and flow in a stunning way.

Here are six exercises to improve your surfing strength and endurance on water:

1) Single-leg Romanian Deadlift

Unilateral or single-limbed workouts, such as single-leg Romanian deadlifts, are beneficial to improve surfing. That often includes balancing on two feet, albeit in a split stance. Additionally, this posterior chain workout is good for the spine.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell or kettlebell in your left hand.

Transfer your weight to your left foot.

For stability, if necessary, bend your knee a bit.

Lean forward from the pelvis without arching your lower back. Lower the weight towards the floor.

To maintain balance, stretch your right leg back behind you.

Repeat while standing.

After a brief rest, switch positions.

2) Burpee

A specific exercise to improve surfing, burpee imitates jumping up to grabbing a wave. You can surf all day long without feeling weary, as burpees work all the muscles and is a wonderful conditioning workout.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your hands by your sides, and stand with your feet together.

Put your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor, and squat down.

Do one rep by kicking your feet back and forth into the push-up posture.

Jump back up to your hands with your feet.

Jump up and over.

Repeat landing on slightly bent knees.

3) Renegade Row

Renegade rows and push-ups work more muscle groups than most other upper body surfing routines, helping improve your surfing skills.

Here’s how to do it:

In the push-up position, hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Your abdominals should be tight.

Row one weight into your ribs, keeping your other arm straight.

Repeat on the other side, and put the weight down.

Push yourself up once, bringing your chest down to rest between your hands.

Repeat for a specified number of reps the rowing and push-up combination.

4) Russian Twist

You must improve your ability to turn safely if you want to enjoy surfing. Russian twists help you achieve that, as it aids in improving your mobility and strengthening your core.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel down on the mat, keeping your feet about a foot from your buttocks.

Without arching your back, slightly lean back. Although maintaining an upright posture can be challenging, watch out for rounding your back.

Take your arms out straight, one on top of the other. Maintain your hands at rib-height.

Twist your upper body slowly to the right. Your arms shouldn't be doing the moving.

After exhaling, slowly turn to the left to complete one rep.

Repeat 5-8 times.

5) Squat

Another good strength workout to improve your surfing is squat. Squats strengthen your lower back, quadriceps, core and glutes, which will help you surf more effectively.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width wide, hands by your sides, chest up and eyes forward.

Bend your knees and ankles while pushing your buttocks out.

Squat down while maintaining the position of your heels and toes on the ground.

Try to maintain a 90-degree angle with your knees.

Extend your legs and stand back up by pressing firmly onto your knees.

Repeat 10-15 times.

6) Hindu Push-up

To improve surfing as a beginner, you must be adaptable. One of the best workouts for building strength for surfing is Hindu push-up.

Here’s how to do it:

Put yourself in a push-up position with your feet hip-width apart.

Maintain a straight back and a tight core.

Put your butt up in the shape of an inverted 'V'.

While keeping your butt high, move your chest to the ground while bending your elbows.

Lower your butt to position your body in a straight line.

As you lengthen your arm, push your chest upward to assume the upward-facing dog stance.

Be careful to extend your chest, and keep your throat open. Your legs should remain active and tight while as you pull your shoulder blades together.

To return to the starting position, push your torso.

Takeaway

The surfing strength exercises mentioned above are excellent to improve your surfing strength in a beginner. They'll help you get physically fit and stronger and also improve your surfing skills.

These routines will enhance not only your performance but also your general health. With perseverance, you'll soon notice riding a few more waves than you did the week before.

