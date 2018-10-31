6 Weight Lifting Exercises For Women To Sculpt Their Body

Weight Lifting For Females

Women lift too and it is not as shocking as a lot of people would think it to be. Well, the confusing part is why don’t more women lift weights more often? Firstly, there are no gender biases when it comes to weight lifting, anyone can lift weights anywhere. And secondly, there are many reasons as to why you should be lifting weights right now. Let us look at some of them:

1) Lifting weight helps you lose enormous amounts of calories. Not only that, it prevents you from losing muscles. Instead, it builds mass and helps you lose weight. Cardio helps you lose fat too, but whether it will help you build mass in areas you want mass in, is the question here.

2) Weight lifting not only makes your stronger, it also helps you prevent injuries.

3) Heard of osteoporosis? It is a health condition, pertaining to the bones, that affects millions of people, especially women. Lifting weights reduces the chances of you being affected by it because when you lift weights, you engage your muscles, tendons and indirectly, your bones as well.

4) Lifting increases your metabolism. It gives a boost to your heart rate and makes sure that your heart remains healthy. A lot of you might question that by saying that blood pressure usually rises if you lift weights. To that, we would like to say that post workout, your blood pressure increases, definitely. But in the long run, this increased blood flow, caused due to oxygen deficits, makes your heart stronger.

5) For women who think that weight training will make them ‘big’, you must know that there are various kinds of exercises that help you get muscular without gaining a lot of mass. It also depends on your diet.

Now, let us look at the best weight lifting workout tips for women to help them improve their strength and endurance:

Exercise #1

Dumbbell Bench Press

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the bench in the way that your feet are either on the floor or on the bench. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms over your chest. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows and do not lock them.

Step 2: Now, bend your elbows down, sideways to lower the dumbbells to the side of your chest. Engage your arms and shoulders while you do this.

Step 3: Hold for a second and push your arms back up. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

