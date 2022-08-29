6 Best Strength Training Exercises For Fat Loss

If you want to lose weight, you probably know that regular cardio and healthy eating are key. However, if you're looking for an even better way to burn fat, be sure to give strength training exercises a try. Strength training can be a great way to lose weight while also building lean muscle mass, since it helps boost metabolism even when you're at rest!

Ready to start shedding fat? We're here with the science-backed best exercises to help you do just that.

Best Strength Training Exercises For Fat Loss

1) Squats

In addition to being an important compound movement, squats also help build up your lower body strength and endurance. If you're looking for a good workout session, then the barbell squat is a great place to start. It's one of the best exercises you can do in terms of building up overall muscle mass and strength throughout your entire lower body, including quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

Here is how you can do it:

To perform this exercise correctly, lower down until your thighs are parallel with or below parallel to the floor.

You should feel a stretch in your hamstrings at this point; if not then consider lowering down further until there is tension on them but no pain or discomfort.

2) Push-Ups

Push-ups are one of the best strength training exercises for fat loss and overall health. They use a lot of muscles and are easy to do anywhere. You can even do them at home on your bedroom floor if you don't want to go anywhere.

How to do a push-up:

Get into a plank position with your elbows underneath your shoulders, arms straight and core engaged.

The body should be straight from head to toe like an arrow pointing forward (not flat).

Your body should be in one straight line from head to toe with no sagging back or bending knees. This helps prevent injury during these exercise moves!

Lower yourself down by bending at the elbows until your chest touches the ground.

Then, push back up until your arms are fully extended again in starting position. That's one rep!

Aim for 10-20 reps depending on fitness level and current level of strength conditioning training experience.

You can keep doing more if you can handle it safely without compromising form.

3) Planks

Planks are one of the best exercises you can do to improve your core and upper body strength. They're also a great way to strengthen your back and shoulders, which can help prevent injury during other types of fat loss training routines. Planks are fairly easy to master, and you don't need any equipment (other than a wall). They take a little time to master, and they're low impact, so they won't put too much stress on your joints or ligaments.

To do a plank:

Get down into a push-up position and support yourself with the back of your forearms.

Bring your legs and glutes up, making your body a straight line parallel to the floor.

Hold for as long as you can or until the burn in your abdomen becomes unbearable.

Because planks primarily focus on muscle endurance rather than strength or power like other exercises tend to do, it is recommended that beginners start with a modified plank before moving on to something more challenging such as full pushups or sit-ups.

4) Overhead Press

The overhead press is one of the best exercises for burning fat and building muscle. You can do this exercise with a barbell or a pair of dumbbells, whichever you prefer. It's an effective way to work your upper body while also challenging your core and lower back. Beginners might want to start with 8-10 reps and three sets per workout session.

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Sit down on a bench and select a weight of choice.

You can either use dumbbells or a barbell.

Keep your back straight and lift the weight up to your chest.

Make sure the weight is evenly distributed across both shoulders, as any disparity would result in injury.

Raise the weight over your head as you keep your back still.

Repeat for as many reps as you can do safely.

5) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are one of the best exercises for fat loss. They strengthen your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, and improve your posture by strengthening your core.

Here's how to do deadlifts:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Bend down at the hips to grasp the barbell or dumbbell in front of you using a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Keep the torso as upright as possible throughout the motion.

Lift the bar off the floor by extending hips while keeping knees locked out (don't let them bend), then raise the torso back up to starting position until standing straight once again -- all while keeping arms straight throughout the movement.

6) Pull-ups

Pull-ups are one of the best exercises for losing fat, building muscle, and improving overall fitness. It's also a staple in most athletic training programs.

Here's how to do a pull-up:

The pull-up is performed by pulling yourself up from a hanging position until your chin passes over the bar.

It's important to keep your body straight throughout this movement, with your arms fully extended at the bottom and relaxed at the top of each rep.

Pull-ups can be done with an overhand grip on an angled bar or a straight bar (palms facing away from you).

You can also choose between pronated or supinated grips as both are equally effective but will place different demands on your muscles and joints when you perform them correctly.

To progress into doing more reps without assistance (or eventually doing full bodyweight pull-ups), try using rings instead of a fixed bar since they allow more natural movements that mimic real-life activities like climbing ropes or ladders!

Takeaway

If you have been searching for a way to lose weight and build muscle, then there is no better way than using these six exercises. With them, your body will become stronger and leaner. You will be able to stay active for longer periods of time without feeling drained or tired. Plus, you can burn more calories throughout the day because these exercises require more energy from muscles than other activities such as walking or doing household chores.

