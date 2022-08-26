6 Best Strength Training Exercises for Runners

While distance runners focus primarily on endurance races, strength training is also an important component of training for most endurance athletes.

Strength training can help improve and/or maintain muscle mass and bone mineral density. So it's vital to have a well-rounded fitness programme, including strength training, cross-training exercises, and underwater weightlifting. Many distance athletes choose to incorporate weight training into their cross-training programme.

Add strength training to your running regimen to boost endurance, accelerate fat loss, and prevent run-related injuries.

Top Strength Training Exercises for Runners

The following six strength exercises for runners can give your mind a fighting chance to win the battle against injury, burnout, and fatigue:

1) Single Leg Squat

A simple leg workout for runners doing strength training includes the single-leg squat. This exercise works the calves, thighs, glutes, and abdominals. So it's important to develop leg strength and increasing your overall stride length.

To do this exercise:

Stand on your right leg, and lift the left off the ground. Extend it forward at a 45 degree angle, or bend it at the knee.

Engage your core, and move your butt back to slowly lower yourself till you are either at a half squat position or deeper if your leg strength is in a good enough posture.

Keeping your abs and glutes tight, slowly push off the ground, and return to your starting position.

Throughout the sequence, keep the left leg lifted.

2) Box Jump

Do this strength training workout to target the calves, glutes, and thighs. This workout helps develop explosive power in these muscles, allowing you to run faster for speed workouts.

Here's how you do a box jump:

Stand about one short step away from a sturdy box.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and sink down into a squat, with your arms swinging back at the same time.

Jump by pushing off the ground with your feet.

At the same time, swing your arms forward and upward to add momentum to your movement.

3) Walking Lunge

The walking lunge is one of the best strength training exercises for runners. It strengthens the quads, hips, and core. This exercise helps improve posture and stabilization, increasing running speed.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your hands on your hips, with the right leg forward.

Bend the right knee till it almost touches the floor.

Step with your left leg, bending the knee till it almost touches the floor.

Keep alternating legs till you feel warm and energized.

4) Split Jump

This workout is an essential part of distance runners' core strength training. It helps you develop explosive power and boost the hips, glutes, and core. Balance and stability are paramount when running fast, as it helps with biomechanics.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet about two to three feet apart, and bring your arms to your sides.

Bend into a lunge, dropping your right thigh till it's parallel to the floor and bending your knees till your left knee is close to touching the ground.

Swing your arms up and jump, switching the position of your legs in midair so that you land in a lunge, with your left foot forward and right foot back.

5) Seated Calf Raise

One of the best strength training exercises for calf muscles is the seated calf raise. Strong calves can help you become a faster runner.

To do this exercise:

Stand on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grab two dumbbells.

Lift your heels while tightening your abdominal muscles and keeping the ball of your feet planted firmly to the ground.

Lower your heels as slowly as possible.

6) Deadlift

Strength training builds more lean mass, helping you get stronger in less time. With deadlift, you'll develop propulsive force at the hips and glutes, which translates into power for a harder push-off from the ground.

To do this exercise:

Place the barbell on the ground. Bend over, and squat down a little bit.

With your knees bent and back straight, lift the bar off the ground by straightening up.

Remember to keep your head in line with your spine as you lift the weight.

If you do it correctly, the bar will brush along your shins as it rises.

Lower it slowly to complete one rep.

Bottom Line

Strength training can help you improve as a runner. It's better to use equipment, but if you don't have access to the gym, you can still do many of the aforementioned exercises at your home, using additional weights.

Moreover, it's never too late to make big gains in strength, even if you're in your 50s and 60s (or older).

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yeah! Nope; this is new for me. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav