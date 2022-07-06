6 Best Stretches to Ease Neck and Shoulder Pain

Have you ever bent over to pick up something and experienced sharp pain in your upper back? Does neck and shoulder pain make you feel irritated?

Pain in the neck and shoulders can be caused by stress and tension that accumulates mostly in the muscles of the shoulders and upper back. Stretching is the best way to ease neck and shoulder pain.

About 80 percent of people experience neck pain in their lifetime, and about 20-50 percent experience it annually. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20 percent of people throughout the globe suffer from neck tightness or pain at any given moment.

Neck tightness and soreness can be caused by a variety of factors, including uncomfortable sleeping posture, straining the neck to look at the phone or poor form when exercising, among others.

So, finding the best stretches to release neck tension and stiffness is essential. The best stretches to ease neck and shoulder muscles might help you relieve tension and have some much-needed comfort.

Stretches to Ease Neck and Shoulder Pain

Here’s a list of six stretches that are going to help ease neck and shoulder pain:

1) Forward and Backward Tilt

It's one of the basic stretches that helps ease neck and shoulder pain. You can carry this out by either sitting down or standing up.

Here’s how to do it:

Start off with your back straight and your head directly over your shoulders.

For 15 to 30 seconds, droop your chin toward your chest. Relax as you raise your head gradually.

Bring the base of your skull toward your back while tilting your chin upwards towards the ceiling. Return to the starting position after holding for ten seconds.

Repeat for an approprite number of times.

2) Shoulder Roll

Shoulder Rolls are one of the best stretches to help ease neck and shoulder pain. You can do them while sitting, but the standing position reaps more benefits.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten your shoulders, and roll them forward in a circle. Repeat six times.

Make six more circles, rolling counter clockwise, and return to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of times.

3) Bow and Arrow Stretch

The Bow and Arrow Stretch primarily targets the shoulders, upper back muscles, upper lumbar spine, lower cervical spine and thoracic spine. Regular practice increases general spine mobility and helps ease neck and shoulder pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in an upright stance.

Extend your left arm as far as posssible.

Draw your right elbow up as if you're shooting a bow and arrow while keeping your left arm fully extended.

Retract your shoulder blades together for a complete stretch.

Hold it for up to ten seconds before releasing it.

Repeat the same on the opposite side.

4) Levator Scapulae Stretch

The levator scapulae muscles are situated above the shoulder blades, behind the neck. The muscles in the levator scapulae lift the scapula, which aids in supporting the cervical spine. They enable us to raise our shoulders, tilt our head backwards, turn our head and bend our neck.

This exercise targets the levator scapulae and is one of the best stretches to ease neck and shoulder pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Look to the left side.

Extend your left arm bent at the elbow, and place it on top of your head.

Pull your head gently towards your shoulder. Tilt your head in a diagonal way till you feel a tiny stretch.

Maintain a flat shoulder on the other side.

Hold it for up to 30 seconds before switching sides.

5) Upper Trap Stretch

The trapezius and scalene muscles in the neck are the focus of the upper trap stretch. What do these muscles do? Your trap muscles help you stabilise your arm, extend your neck and rotate your shoulder blade upward. The upper trap stretch helps ease neck and shoulder pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintain a straight spine when you stand or sit.

Place your one hand in your lap.

Grab your head gently with the other hand.

Crefully pull your head out towards the shoulder opposite the hand in your lap. Till your neck begins to slightly expand, apply pressure.

Stretch up to 30 seconds on each side.

6) Chin Tuck

This stretch helps ease neck and shoulder pain by lengthening your neck. You can also work on your head and neck posture. Just keep an eye out; you'll soon have a swan-like grace.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit up tall and straight.

Pull your chin toward your neck slowly. (Pro tip: If you're doing it correctly, you should probably have a double chin.)

Release after holding for five seconds.

Repeat three to five times.

