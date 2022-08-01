6 Best Stretches Every Hockey Player Must Do Post-match

Hockey players generally have to assume a lot of postures and positions that could lead to muscle tightnesses and dysfunctions.

Most players regularly undergo a well-designed strength and conditioning programme to fix muscular imbalances and bring their body back into balance.

Hockey players can benefit greatly from doing 10-15 minutes of extra stretching every day. Whether it's after practice, before bed or while watching highlights, if you're serious about your hocket performance and stay healthy, you need a mobility or stretching routine.

Best Stretches for Hockey Players

Perform these six post-match stretches especially curated for hockey players.

1) Couch Stretch

The couch stretch is a good way to open up your hips and make your back, core and hips more flexible. This stretch is especially beneficial for hockey players, as they tend to play in low crouched positions, which keeps their hips tight.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Bend your left knee and put your shin against the back cushion of a couch (or a chair), with your toes pointing up.

Keep your left thigh aligned with the rest of your body.

Put your right foot in front, making sure your knee is directly over your ankle.

Stretch your back out, and use your core and glutes.

Don't round out your hips.

Hold for at least 45 seconds before repeating on the other side.

2) Groin Frog Stretch

This stretch opens your hips and groin muscles, increases blood circulation and improves your posture. It's especially beneficial for hockey players, as it's a good hip opening stretch.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Put your weight on your hands in front of you.

Move your knees slowly out to the sides, making sure they stay in line with your hips.

Keep your knees bent and ankles lined up with your knees behind you.

Turn your toes outward.

Rest on your forearms with your elbows under your shoulders and palms together or on the floor.

You can also put your chin or forehead on the floor, and stretch your hands forward.

To make the pose stronger, sit back into your hips.

Focus on relaxing and letting go of tension as you take deep breaths.

3) Seated Glute Stretch

This simple stretch helps loosen up your glutes, hips and back when they feel tight. Hockey players love this stretch, as it provides good relaxation to their tired and strained glute muscles, as players are on their feet most of the time.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Lift your left leg, and put your left ankle on your right knee. Keep your back straight.

Lean a little forward to stretch further.

Hold for 20 seconds; switch sides, and do it again.

4) 90/90 Stretch

The 90/90 stretch is great for hip mobility. This stretch makes it easy for your legs and pelvis to move. For hockey players, it can decrease the risk of injury, correct muscle imbalances and increase joint mobility.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Sit on the floor with your hips turned out and one knee bent in front of you.

Set it up so that your knee and lower leg rest on the ground. Your leg should be bent at a 90-degree angle, and your ankle should be in a neutral position so that your foot points straight ahead.

Place your other leg next to you with your hip turned inward and your shin and ankle on the ground.

Make a 90-degree angle with your leg by bending your knee. Your back knee should be in line with your hip, and your ankle should be in a neutral position.

Try not to bend to one side, and try to keep your back straight. Think about sitting on both hips at the same time and letting the hip that's higher down straight towards the ground.

Hold this stretch for up to 60 seconds, taking deep breaths to help you feel comfortable in the position.

Do two to three repetitions on each side. If you do this sequence just twice a week, you'll be able to move your hips better in one to two months.

5) Seated Piriformis Stretch

This stretch eases knee and ankle pain and relaxes the muscles of the legs. Hockey players love this deep stretch, as it helps them soothe their leg muscles.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Roll a hand towel up into the shape of a Tootsie Roll.

Sit on something firm, and find your 'butt bones', the two bones at the bottom of your backside.

You should sit right on top of those bones.

Take the towel, and put it under your gluteal muscles behind your bones.

Once you find the right spot on your buttocks, lightly tighten your abs, and relax your upper body, especially your shoulders and neck.

You can make an arch in your back by sticking your bottom back and out and moving your chest forward just a little bit.

With your legs flat on the floor, lift your right leg, and put your ankle on the knee of the opposite leg.

Hold for 20 seconds; switch sides, and do it again.

6) Lying Quad Stretch

This pose stretches your quads, hamstrings, hips and ankles. It's a great stretch for all aspects of the leg and is beneficial for hockey players who use their leg muscles a lot.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Lay on your back with your head propped up on your left hand. You can also do this stretch while lying on your side.

After a few seconds, pull your right foot towards your butt, and bend your left knee to steady yourself.

Hold on to your ankle, and stay there for 30 seconds before going back to where you started.

Switch sides by pulling your left foot toward your back and bending your right knee.

Takeaway

Hockey players should perform the aforementioned stretches daily, especially after matches to loosen up and relax the muscles. That can help them wind down better, improving their next performance.

