6 Best Stretching Exercises for Hamstring Cramps

The flexibility and range of motion of the hip and hamstring muscles is greatly improved by hamstring stretches. Unrestricted, pain-free hip and upper limb movement is made possible by having flexible hamstrings.

It's critical to give your hamstrings the care they require to keep you moving, as they flex the knee and extend the hip. Hamstrings are used frequently when walking, climbing stairs or riding a bike.

To avoid damage to them, take care not to overdo when you're in certain positions. When it comes to safeguarding this set of muscles, pay close attention to your body's signals, and take preventative action. Stretching can be done more safely and effectively if you use props like blocks and blankets to provide support.

Your hamstrings are likely to feel tight whether you're engaging in vigorous exercise, like running or sedentary activities like sitting at a computer for extended periods of time.

Fortunately, stretching is a great way to loosen up the tension in these vital muscles, and many basic yoga postures can make you feel better.

Stretching Exercises for Hamstring to Relieve Soreness

Your hamstring's range of motion can be enhanced with general stretching exercises. However, check with a healthcare provider, or speak with a physical therapist before starting stretching or any other workout programme to make sure it's safe and beneficial for you.

On that note, here's a look at six basic stretching exercises for relieving hamstring soreness:

1) Wall Hamstring Stretch

This stretch is done next to a couch or at the corner of a wall.

Here’s how to do it:

Place one leg on the ground and the other against a wall or couch arm.

To get the leg lifted as straight as possible, gently push the knee.

Hold the position for ten seconds, and gradually increase that time to 30.

For one set, repeat this stretch four to five times with each leg, one at a time. Try to do two sets a day.

2) Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend

Another standing forward bend that stretches the hip flexors and the entire hamstring is the Prasarita Padottanasana.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in the Tadasana position, with your arms out to the sides.

Step your feet apart while maintaining them parallel so that they're in line with your wrists.

Fold forward from the hip joints while maintaining an open torso on an exhalation.

Your fingertips should touch the ground.

Repeat five to eight times.

3) Head-to-knee Pose

This position offers a little spine twist while stretching the hamstrings, hips and groin. You can receive a deeper and more concentrated stretch by extending just one leg at a time as opposed to both, as in a seated forward bend.

Here’s how to do it:

Stretch out both legs, and sit on the floor or a blanket.

To lay your heel on your left inner thigh, bring your right heel back while bending your right knee.

When you exhale, tilt your torso to the left so that your navel is in line with the middle of your left thigh.

Bend forward from your groin on an inhale, lifting your body while maintaining a straight back and a wide chest.

Position your hands so that they are towards the left foot. Lift your elbows off the floor as you descend by bending them out to the sides.

4) Downward Facing Dog

Dog Facing Downward Yoga sequences frequently include poses, and for good reason. It stretches every muscle in the body, especially the hamstrings, calves, glutes, hips and back.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in the tabletop position, with your feet and hands shoulder-width apart.

Take a breath in and tuck your toes. Roll your hips back and up as you exhale while applying pressure to the ground with your fingertips.

Spin your shoulder blades up and out, as well as your biceps forward.

Keep your back straight, and push down with your heels.

5) Extended Triangle Pose

Going one leg at a time, this position produces a powerful hamstring stretch. Props are recommended to be used in this pose so that you can concentrate on the feeling in your leg rather than straining to put your hand on the floor.

Here’s how do it:

Sit in the Tadasana. Step your feet approximately four inches apart, and raise your arms to your sides as you exhale.

Aligning the right heel with the left heel, spin your right foot 90 degrees, and slightly indent your left foot.

As you exhale, bend at the hips to cross your right leg with your chest.

Lengthen your left arm up to the ceiling while lowering your right hand to the floor, a block or your shin.

6) Standing Forward Bend

The standing forward bend is a simple hamstring stretch that uses gravity to aid with its depth. If your lower back hurts, go slow, or pick an alternative stretch.

Here’s how to do it:

With your arms raised in the air, stand straight up.

Your hands should be pointed towards the floor as you bend forward from the hips. The ideal position for your hips is above your ankles. The objective of this stretch is not to reach your toes. Don't overbend your knees; just go as far as you can.

Pay attention to the muscles on the front of your thighs - the quadriceps. To give your hamstrings a deeper stretch, contract your quads.

Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

Your upper body should now be in a standing position.

