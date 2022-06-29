7 Best Lower Back Stretches You Can Do Daily for a Stronger Back

A Lower back stretch is an exercise you can perform to relieve, stretch, and strengthen the muscles in your lower back. Your lower back carries the weight of your body, maintains balance, and helps you stand upright. It is an essential part of your body and does not deserve to be ignored.

Lower back pain is a common complaint among those who don't exercise. This is because strain builds up in the lower back, and the muscles that support it become weak. As such, you need to exercise these muscles and strengthen them.

Best Lower Back Stretches to Increase Strength

Perform these lower back stretches for an increased strength in your lower back, which will help eliminate lower back pain.

1) Bridges

Bridges engage the largest muscle in the buttocks, the gluteus maximus, used by a person whenever he moves his hips. A strong gluteus maximus supports the lower back and helps take pressure off it.

Here's how you can perform this lower back stretch.

Lie down on the ground with your knees bent, your feet hip-width apart, and your hands at your sides. Press your feet firmly onto the ground.

Once your body is straight from the shoulders to the knees, lift your buttocks off the floor.

Your body will be raised from your buttocks to your shoulder, and your buttocks engaged.

Now lower your glutes back to the floor and take a little break.

After 15 repetitions, pause for a minute.

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps each.

2) Knee-to-Chest

This lower back stretch elongates the lower back, helping to relieve tension and pain.

Here's how you can perform it.

Lie comfortably on the ground with your knees bent and your hands by your side.

Pull one knee towards your chest with both hands and try to touch your knee to your chest.

Engage your abs and drive the spine into the floor while holding the knee against your chest for 5 seconds.

Go back to the initial position and repeat with the other leg.

Perform 2 sets of 6-8 reps each.

3) Lying Lateral Leg-Lifts

Lying lateral leg-lifts work out the hip abductor muscles responsible for supporting the pelvis. These muscles help to maintain balance and are responsible for mobility. Strong hip abductors will help support the back and reduce strain on it.

Here's how you can perform this lower back stretch.

Lie down on your side and keep your legs stacked one over the other.

Keep the lower leg in a slightly bent position.

To activate the core muscles, draw the belly button towards the spine.

Lift the top leg by 18 inches, keeping it stretched and straight.

Continue to hold the position for two seconds and perform 10 times.

Switch to the other side and repeat the same number of reps.

4) Cat-Cow

Cat-cow stretch is an excellent stretch for lower back pain. It effectively activates the spine and stretches your shoulders, neck, and chest.

Here's how you can do this lower back stretch to relieve pain.

Assume a tabletop position by getting on your hands and knees.

Inhale deeply as you gaze up, allowing your belly to fill with air and your spine to push down towards your stomach.

Exhale, bringing your chin to your chest and bending your spine upward.

Continue in this manner, moving with each breath.

Do this for a minute or two.

5) Superman Stretch

Only a few exercises stretch the back extensor muscles as effectively as the Superman stretch. Back extensors are the muscles that run along either side of the spine. Weak back extensors reduce spinal and pelvic support.

Here's how you can perform this lower back stretch.

Lie face down on the ground and stretch out your arms in front of your torso while your legs remain extended behind you, flat on the floor.

Raise your hands and feet, trying to leave a 6-inch space between them and the ground.

To activate the core muscles, try to pull the belly button in and lift it off the floor.

Keep the head straight and focus on the ground to prevent neck damage.

Try to extend your hands and feet as far as you can and hold the position for 2 seconds.

Go back to the initial position and repeat 10 times.

6) Child's Pose

The child's pose is a beginner-level lower back stretch in yoga that engages your gluteus maximus, thigh muscles, and spinal extensors. It relieves pain and tension throughout your spine, neck, and shoulders.

It loosens tight lower back muscles and encourages blood circulation throughout the spine.

Here's how you can do this lower back stretch.

Start by assuming the tabletop position, with both your hands and knees on the ground. Now sink back through your hips to rest them on your heels.

Fold forward, hinge at the hips, and extend your hands in front of you.

Your thighs should support your tummy.

With your palms facing up, extend your arms in front of or next to your body.

Concentrate on taking deep breaths and releasing any stiff or tense muscles.

For up to a minute, maintain this posture.

7) Supine Twist

This lower back stretch will engage your lower back and glutes, which can tighten when you're experiencing lower back pain, ultimately causing more pain.

Here's how you can perform this lower back stretch.

Lay on your back with your legs bent and feet flat on the ground to start.

Put your arms out to the sides in the shape of a "T."

Roll both knees to one side gently while keeping your shoulders on the ground.

Keep your knees in the center for 20 to 30 seconds, switch sides, and repeat.

Place a cushion or stack of blankets between your knees while you twist to each side if the stretch is too much for you.

These seven lower back stretches can be safely performed every day and will strengthen your lower back, relieve your back pain (if any), and gradually strengthen your back.

