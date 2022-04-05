6 best lower chest workouts for a bigger chest

The pecs or the pectoral muscles are the main muscles that determine the overall appearance and shape of the lower chest. While having well-defined pecs definitely turns heads, the benefit goes beyond appearance. You need a strong lower chest to control different arm and shoulder movements, including rotating and flexing.

But how can you build up those pecs and add size to your chest? The best lower chest workout is to press or do a fly. However, there are various others exercises to get a bigger chest, which we will talk about in this article.

Incline Pushup, Cable Crossover, and 4 more lower chest workouts to try

1) Incline Pushup

Pushups are a versatile exercise as they target the entire back and upper body, but doing an incline pushup will help you focus more on the lower chest area.

Take a jump box, step platform or workout bench.

Place your hands apart on the edge of the platform. Make sure your hands are shoulder-width apart.

Get into the plank position by taking your legs backwards in a straight line, putting all your weight on the balls of your feet.

Straighten your arms and elbows and slowly bend towards the step platform.

Push your body away from the platform by extending your arms and slightly bending your elbows.

Repeat this for 6 to 10 reps.

2. Cable Crossover

Cable Crossover workouts work for both the lower as well as the outer chest.

Position the cable crossover pulley above your head. Attach each pulley to one handle and choose your desired weight.

Stand straight in the middle of the cable machine and grab one handle in each of your hands.

Put one of your feet forward and bend slightly.

Extend your arms to the side and slightly bend your elbows. However, always remember not to move the elbows behind your shoulders.

Inhale, and as you exhale, bring your hands together in front of your body.

Now return to the initial position by extending your arms, and slowly inhale.

Do 8 to 12 reps of this exercise.

3. Decline Dumbbell Bench Press

This exercise mainly targets your lower pectoral muscles, making them strong and tight. It can be done either by using dumbbells or barbells. While barbells will help you lift heavier weights, dumbbells will allow for a better range of motion.

Get a decline bench and put it at a 45-degree angle.

Lie down on the bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your back flat and put both dumbbells on your thighs with the palms facing towards you.

Now, slowly raise both the dumbbell over your chest (shoulder-width apart) and extend your arms upward.

Rotate your wrists so that the palms are facing upwards.

Bend the arms to form a 90-degree angle at the elbows and keep the dumbbells on the outer edge of your chest. Inhale slowly.

Exhale and use your chest muscles to push the dumbbells up again. Rotate and hold the position for 1-2 seconds.

Lastly, lower the dumbbells and return to the starting position.

Do 10 to 12 reps of this exercise.

4. Chest dips

Chest dips target the pectoralis' major muscles and help build and strengthen muscle mass in the lower chest area. To make it more effective, do this exercise by leaning slightly forward.

Stand between the dip bars and tighten your grip.

Keep your chest up and shoulders down, and engage your upper back.

Now tightly squeeze the bar and push yourself upwards. Lean a bit forward and feel the pressure on the lower chest.

Pause in this position for two seconds and flex the back of the triceps.

Slowly get down and exhale.

Repeat as many times but don’t overexert your muscles.

5. Jackhammer Pushdown

This exercise targets and tones up the lower chest area and helps isolate and strengthen the muscles.

Use a cable machine and stand in front of it.

Put the cable over your shoulder and make sure to stand close to the cable machine.

Slightly bend your torso forward and hold the handle tightly. Your elbows should flare out.

Stretch your arms and push them down to extend the elbows.

Now open up your chest, bring the elbows out and up, and go back to the starting position.

Perform this exercise for 8 to 12 reps.

6. Seated machine fly

Seated machine flying exercises work on the pectolaris major as well as the minor muscles in your lower chest area. For this exercise, all you need is a seated fly machine. Just start with a lower weight and don’t overstretch your shoulders.

Adjust the handles of the fly machine in a way that your elbows, shoulders, and wrist are all on the same plain.

Grab the handles of the machine and pull them towards your chest.

Now, slowly push the handles to the starting position and repeat the exercise.

Do it at least 10 to 12 times but don’t put more loads on your shoulders.

The exercises discussed above are sure to work on your lower chest, provided you perform them the right way. You can add these exercises to your strength training routine to get a well-built and strong physique. Remember to focus on your position and execute each movement correctly.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. How many push ups can you do? <20. More than 20. 0 votes so far