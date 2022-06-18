6 Best Total-Body Pull Exercises for Women

Pull exercises often comprise upper-body movements that use a pulling motion. The biceps, forearms and back muscles are predominantly engaged.

Pull exercises, often known as pull-day training sessions, focus on contracting muscles. In other words, when you pull a load towards you, a pulling movement seals the joints. Consider how your bicep arches when you curl a weight up to your shoulder.

As the rear of the body (or posterior chain) is made up of most of the 'pull' muscle groups, it's crucial for posture and mobility. Moreover, whether you're rowing a kayak or lifting shopping bags, pulling is essential for everyday functional movement.

Best pull exercises for women to build upper body

Full-body workouts make a lot of sense when it comes to women's weight training. For one thing, as compared to their male counterparts, women seemingly heal faster. Their intensity levels, inherent muscle distribution, mobility and hormonal profile partly explain why that's so.

Check out this list of the six best pull exercises for women:

1) Standing barbell rows

Standing barbell rows are one of the great pull exercises. These are variations of bent-over rows. They work both the lats and biceps, so it's a win-win situation. Consider this workout your new best friend if you want to gain more pulling power.

Here’s how to do it:

Put a loaded barbell in front of you on the ground. Place your feet beneath the barbell as you approach it.

Stretch your hips backward, and slightly bend your knees so that your upper torso is nearly parallel to the floor.

With your hands somewhat wider than shoulder-width apart, take an overhand hold on the barbell.

When you're prepared, exhale, and draw the barbell into your lower chest by pressing your shoulder blades together and bringing your elbows directly behind.

Contract your muscles at the top before gradually straightening your arms by releasing your elbow bend.

Each rep does not require you to lower the barbell to the ground. Instead, lengthen your arms till the barbell rests against your shins. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell pullover

Only a few pull exercises focus on the chest muscles; the dumbbell pullover is one of them, targeting the pecs, in particular.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab one dumbbell in each hand as you sit upright on a flat bench.

Slowly recline on the platform, and raise each dumbbell to your sternum. Your elbows should only be slightly bent, and your spine should be neutral.

Exhale, and slowly raise the weights above your head, keeping your elbows straight when you're ready.

At the top of the lift, engage your chest and back muscles. Take a deep breath, and carefully lower the dumbbells from above to your chest.

3) Dumbbell bicep curl

The biceps curl is among the most well-known pull exercises that target the upper arm and lower arm muscles. It's a fabulous exercise to help gain strength and shape.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and a pair of dumbbells by your sides, palms facing front, at arms distance.

Raise the weights towards your shoulders while maintaining your core tightness and elbows at your sides. Swaying your body is not a good idea.

Return to the beginning position by pausing and carefully lowering the weights.

4) Zottman curl

To optimise the lifter's strength and maximise arm growth, the Zottman curl uses various hand placements in different parts of the lift.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold a pair of dumbbells at an arm's distance by your side, palms facing forward and standing tall.

Curl the weights towards your shoulders while keeping your elbows tucked and locked by your sides.

Turn the dumbbells around 180 degrees so that your hands are facing down. Reverse the movement by lowering the weights to your sides and flipping your grip.

5) Kettlebell renegade row

Practice the kettlebell renegade row if you're tired of the same old pull exercises. It's a cross between a plank and a row, working two different muscle groups, as it's a combination of two workouts.

The abdomen, core and lower body are worked in the plank, while the back and shoulders are worked in the row.

Here’s how to do it:

Take two kettlebells that are of the same size.

Kneel down, and set the kettlebells directly in front of you. Use the overhand grip on both kettlebells, which should be positioned precisely beneath your shoulders.

Hold on to the kettlebell grips, and press yourself up into a plank position.

When you're ready, lift the kettlebell off the floor by pressing your weight into your left hand, bracing your core and pulling your right elbow back. To replicate a row, bring the kettlebell as close to your chest as possible.

Compress your core and back, and gradually let go of your elbow before returning the kettlebell to its starting position.

6) Cable face pulls

Face pulls are yet another traditional cable exercise that can be used instead of upper-body push ups. They're one of the best pull exercises for women.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a few steps back from the cable equipment, holding one end of the string in each hand, till your arms are straight, and the cable is taut. Do not roll your shoulders forward.

Exhale, and using your deltoid muscles, pull the rope's ends straight to your forehead. Your elbows should be outstretched, and your hands should be facing the front.

Tighten your muscles; gently remove them, and return your arms to a straight position without sliding your shoulders forward.

