It is crucial to choose the right pull day exercises to grow your biceps, back, and forearms optimally. Often improper exercise selection can lead to imbalances between the push and pull muscles, which can lead to injuries and poor posture.

In general, pull day exercises should be done two to three times a week to build a well-rounded, strong physique. Focus on compound movements to build strength, and assistance exercises to target lagging areas.

Today, we will take a look at the top six pull day exercises to build a thick, muscular back. Many of these are time-tested exercises used by old-school bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Mentzer to build their superhero-esque physiques.

6 Best Pull Day Exercises For Muscle Growth

1) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are called the king of all exercises for a reason. It is a total body compound exercise that will help you reap immense strength and muscle gain. Deadlifts prove to be some of the best pull day exercises to help you build a monster upper back.

Instructions:

Stand in front of the loaded barbell. The foot stance will depend on your skeletal structure and mobility. Your mid-foot should lie under the bar.

Take a deep breath while engaging your core. Hinge at your hips while keeping your back straight.

Grab the bar with an overhand grip. As the weights increase beyond your grip, you can switch to a mixed grip or use weightlifting straps.

Flex your lats and hamstrings to start the movement. Think of pushing the earth down with your feet as a cue.

Once the bar reaches your hips, thrust forward to lock out the deadlift.

Lower the barbell to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Weighted Pullups/Chinups

If you are a natural lifter struggling to build back width, you should definitely include pullups/chinups in your pull day exercises. Chinups are key to building big biceps, so alternate them with pullups.

Instructions:

Grab on to the pullup bar with an overhand grip (underhand for chinups).

Brace your core and engage your glutes.

Use your upper back, lats, and arms to lift yourself up to the bar.

Make sure your chin comes over the bar.

Lower yourselves down and control the eccentric portion for better hypertrophy.

3) Seated Cable Row

Cable movements should definitely be added to your list of pull day exercises. Seated cable rows provide constant tension on the lats, rhomboids, and biceps.

Instructions:

Approach the cable machine and attach a handle (v-bar, straight bar, or ropes).

Grab the handle with your arms outstretched. You should already feel your lats engaging.

The distance between you and the machine is determined by your arm length and flexibility.

Keep your knees slightly bent and your chest up and brace your core.

Avoid arching of the lower back.

Pull the handle towards your lower abdomen, and squeeze your shoulder blades together for better contraction.

Use minimum body momentum before returning to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Chest-Supported Row

The chest-supported row removes any momentum and lower back involvement. Therefore, trainees with underdeveloped or injured lower backs should add these to their index of pull day exercises.

Instructions:

Set the weight bench at a 45-degree incline.

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and lie down on the bench with your face pointing downwards. Your head should clear the bench.

Using a neutral grip, row the weight towards your ribcage.

Keep your elbows tucked and squeeze the shoulder blades at the top of the movement.

Lower the dumbbells slowly. Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Pullover

Pullovers are an old-school movement that provides an amazing loaded stretch for the lats. They can also be done with cables or barbells.

Instructions:

Lie down on a bench, and hold a dumbbell over your head using both hands.

Give your arms a slight bend and flare your elbows out.

While keeping the dumbbell close to your body, lower the weight over your head.

Feel the stretch on your lats, and hold it for a second before pushing the dumbbell back to the starting position by squeezing the lats. Repeat.

6) Hammer Curls

Hammer curls are an excellent exercise to build big biceps and forearms. They are also among the best pull day exercises to target your brachialis and build the coveted "bicep peak".

Instructions:

Stand up with a dumbbell in each hand. You can perform them seated as well.

Hold the dumbbells by your side with stretched arms using a neutral grip.

Bend your arms at the elbow joint, and curl the dumbbells upwards as far as possible.

Hold the contraction at the top for a second.

Lower the dumbbell while controlling the eccentric portion of the movement.

Takeaway

If you are struggling to build a powerful back and big biceps, use the aforementioned pull day exercises to kickstart muscle growth.

