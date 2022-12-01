6 Cable Exercises for a Bigger Back 

Cable exercises can cause faster strength gains and muscle growth due to their unique loading pattern.

They provide constant tension throughout any movement and often require lighter weights in comparison to their free-weight counterparts. They're ideal for beginners to develop a strong mind-muscle connection. Cable exercises are also useful for injured athletes going through rehab.

Cable exercises for a bigger back

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Seated Cable Row

Seated Cable Rows provide a level of back muscle contraction vastly superior to most exercises.

They work the lats, rhomboids, and upper back muscles. Cable rows are among the best cable exercises to improve posture and throwing ability.

Instructions

Approach the cable machine. Attach a handle of your choice (v-bar, straight bar, or ropes) to the machine.

Grab the handle with outstretched arms. Take care not to arch your lower back. When you grab the attachment, you should already feel your lats engaging.

Seating distance from the machine depends on your arm length and flexibility. Keep you knees slightly bent.

Pull the handle towards the lower abdomen while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Keep your chest up and core braced.

Keep your body momentum to a minimum. Return back to the starting position. Repeat.

Perform 3-5 sets of 8-15 reps.

2) Lat Pulldown

When it comes to cable exercises that help increase back width, pulldowns take the cake. They work the back and biceps simultaneously while assisting with posture improvement and spinal stability.

To do the exercise, hold on to the bar, and pull it straight down. Keep your chest up and core engaged. At the bottom of the movement, pause for a second to contract the back muscles.

You can perform the exercise with a wide variety of grip placements, including:

Wide-grip pulldowns

Narrow-grip pulldowns

V-attachment pulldowns

Reverse Grip pulldowns

Single arm lat pulldowns

3) Straight-arm Pulldown

This is a variation that allows for a unique movement pattern. Add them to your routine as a finisher exercise for maximum muscle fiber recruitment. It's ideal for people with limited overhead mobility or shoulder issues.

Instructions:

Grab a wide bar from the top rung of the pulldown machine. The grip depends on your arm length and body mechanics; choose one that engages the lats completely at the bottom.

With your arms extended in front of you, bend your torso forward at the waist. Tighten the lats.

Pull the bar down by contracting the lat muscles. Continue till your hands are close to the sides of your thighs.

Reverse the motion while keeping the tension on the lats.

Repeat. Perform three sets of 12-15 reps.

4) Cable Shrug

It annihilates the upper back muscles and isgenerally preffered over free-weight versions due to the constant tension on the cable.

Instructions:

Attach a wide bar to the lowest pulley on the cable machine.

Grab the bar using an overhand grip. Your arms ahould remain extended throughout.

Move slightly back to feel a small stretch on your traps.

Shrug upwards with maximum force. Hold the contraction at the top for 1-2 seconds.

Lower the bar back to the original position. Repeat.

Perform 3-5 sets in the 8-15 rep range.

5) Lying Cable Pullover

The cable pullover is a fabulous exercise that strengthens the chest, lats, shoulders, and upper and middle back.

Instructions:

Adjust the bar to the cable machine. Lie down on a flat bench.

Lean back, and grasp the bar with an overhand grip. Keep your arms straight.

Take the weight off the stack. When in the perfect starting position, you will feel a gentle stretch throughout your Lata.

Pull your arms up and over your head till they're at around 45 degrees with your feet .

Hold the contraction for a second. Return to the starting position, controlling the eccentric.

Perform three sets of 8-12 reps.

They are also among the best cable exercises that can help improve shoulder stability and mobility.

6) Face Pull

Face pulls are one of the best cable exercises to build up the rear delts and upper back. They also help improve posture and shoulder stability.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet in an athletic position. Attach long ropes to the highest pulley of the cable machine.

Grab them using a neutral grip. Pull the weight towards your face. Add in a rotational element at the end to work your external rotators.

Hold the position for a second. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

Cable exercises can help you build a bigger back with a handful of key movements such as the ones mentioned above. Add in a few compound exercises like rows, deadlifts, and pull-ups for a thick, defined back.

