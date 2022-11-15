6 Best Exercises To Improve Your Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are the king of upper body exercises, and if you can't do a single pull-up, there's no way you'll be able to reach your fitness goals. But even if you're able to do one or two pull-ups, you might still be struggling with them. Why? It could be because of weak shoulders or arms. Pull-ups require a lot of muscle strength—both in your arms and back.

Luckily, there are several different ways to improve your pull-up that will have you repping out these big boys in no time at all. Here are six moves that will help get you closer to hitting those chest-to-bar reps:

Best Exercises To Improve Your Pull-Ups

1) Dead Hang

A dead hang is a static exercise that can help you improve your pull-ups. It basically involves holding the bar with an isometric contraction for as long as possible.

If you have never done this exercise before, start by doing a few seconds and gradually increasing the time each day until you are able to hold it for 60 seconds.

Once you feel comfortable with the duration of your dead hangs, make sure that they are performed with good form: shoulders down and back, shoulder blades squeezed together and down (to prevent shoulder injury), hips fully extended, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart (to create balance).

Start by hanging from the bar using an overhand grip with arms fully extended at shoulder height until they are locked out (arms straight). You should be able to do several reps of 20-30 seconds per set depending on how many sets you plan on doing during each workout session.

2) Band-Assisted Pull Up

Band-assisted pull-ups are a great way to get introduced to the world of pull-ups. They will allow you to perform the same movement as a standard pull-up but without the muscular overloads. Here's how you can do them:

Stand facing a door anchor or pull-up bar, and hold the resistance band with your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Grasp the bar with your palms facing you or away from you.

Pull yourself up until your chin is over the bar, then lower yourself back down slowly and repeat for reps.

3) Barbell Rows

Barbell rows are another great back exercise that can be done to boost your pull-ups. The key here is to keep your core tight and pull the weight until it reaches your abdomen/lower chest. You'll want to complete 10–12 reps of this exercise, depending on how many sets you're doing. If using a barbell:

Holding it with both hands at shoulder width, grab onto each end of the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing down).

Arch your body as you raise up with the weight toward at least waist height by squeezing at the top of each rep for maximum contraction.

4) Lat Pull Down

The lat pull-down is a machine that allows you to work your lats, or the big muscles on either side of your back. These muscles play an important role in lifting objects, doing pull ups, and extending your arms backward.

To perform this exercise, sit down on the machine with a wide grip (about 8-12 inches apart).

Use enough weight so that you feel challenged by the exercise but not overwhelmed.

Now pull down as far as possible without shifting forward in your seat or rounding out through your lower back—keep it straight!

5) Negative Pull Ups

To perform a negative pull-up, you will need to find a bar that is high enough for you to reach the top of your arms with your feet on the floor.

Don't use a chair or bench to help yourself get up. Instead, step under the bar and place your hands on either side of it in an overhand grip (palms facing away from you).

Don't swing down; this will cause momentum and make the exercise easier.

Have someone spot you if possible; they can help bring you down if needed by holding onto your legs as they go over their head with them extended past parallel towards their chest.

Boost yourself up, then slowly lower yourself down as you reach the starting position. Go back up and repeat.

6) Hanging Leg Raise

Hanging leg raises are a great exercise for strengthening your core. Doing this exercise will improve your grip strength, which is vastly important when trying to get better at pull-ups. They not only strengthen your abs but also help to improve your back strength. It's a great option if you don't have access to weights or machines at the gym and want to do some exercises at home. Here's how it works:

Start by hanging from a bar with an overhand grip (palms facing you), shoulder-width apart. Your body should be straight and parallel to the floor below

Lift one foot off of the ground by bending at the knee until it touches your opposite elbow

Lower back down slowly until there is no slack in the cable or suspension trainer

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand the different types of exercises that will help you improve your pull-up game. It is important to remember that the best way to progress is by understanding your weaknesses, so if you have trouble with one type of movement, try another variation until you find something that works for you!

