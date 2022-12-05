6 Exercises For Building A Powerful Back

Building a muscular, powerful back requires years of dedication and hard work. Proper exercise selection is crucial for achieving your goals faster and ensuring adequate development of the entire back.

Functionally, the back muscles can be divided into three regions, namely the upper, middle and lower back. Paying special attention to each area is essential to develop a wide, thick and powerful back.

Proper development of the lower back is pivotal to avoiding injuries, whereas the upper back contributes to correct posture and athletic performance. The mid-back muscles provide stability to the spine and prevent back pain.

In this article, we will look at a few key exercises to build a thick, powerful back to enhance your appearance and keep you safe from injuries.

Deadlifts and Other Exercises For Powerful Back

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Deadlift

There's a reason why deadlifts are referred to as the king of all exercises. It's a full body movement that stimulates every muscle in the body, especially the spinal erectors, latissimus dorsi, hamstrings, forearms, and trapezius. If you want a powerful back, you cannot afford to miss out on deadlifts.

Instructions:

Stand upright in front of a loaded barbell. The stance will depend on your skeletal structure and comfort. The mid-foot should lie under the bar.

Take a deep breath, and engage your core. Hinge at your hips while keeping your back flat.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip. As the weights get heavier, you can switch to a mixed grip or use weightlifting straps.

Flex your lats and hamstrings to begin the movements. Think of pushing the ground down with your feet.

Once the barbell reaches your hips, thrist forward to lock out the movement.

Programming: 2-3 times weekly, sets of 3-8 reps

2) Barbell Row

Prominent powerlifters credit their powerful back strength to barbell rows. They also carry over to deadlift numbers.

Instructions:

Stand in front of the barbell with your mid-foot underneath the bar.

Hinge at the hips while keeping your back flat.

Brace your core, and grab the barbell with an overhand grip.

Row the bar towards your mid-section in an explosive movement.

Return the bar to its starting position. Repeat.

Programming: 2-3 days a week, 5-12 rep range

3) Pull-up/Chin-up

You can alternate between pull-ups and chin-ups to hit more of your lats and biceps respectively. Weighted pull-ups are a key tool in every natural lifter's arsenal for building a wide and powerful back.

Instructions:

Grab on to the bar with an overhand or underhand grip.

Brace your core, and engage your glutes for better stability.

Use your lats and upper back to lift yourself up to the bar.

Lower yourselves down, controlling the eccentric.

Programming: 3-5 sets every two days; rep range depends on weight added and experience. Beginners can use the 'grease-the-groove' principle to progress faster, where you do pull-ups daily for lesser reps to understand the technique better.

4) Seated Cable Row

Seated cable rows enable you to work a different strength curve compared to free weight movements. The cable helps maintain constant tension on the lats and rhomboids, causing great muscle damage and resulting in greater hypertrophy.

Instructions:

Approach the cable machine, and attach a handle of your choice (v-bar, straight bar, or ropes).

Grab the handle with stretched arms. On grabbing the attachment, you should already feel your lats engaging. Take care not to arch your lower back.

Seating distance from the machine depends on your arm length and flexibility. Keep your knees slightly bent during the movement. Keep your chest up and core braced.

Pull the handle towards ypur lower abdomen while squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Keep body momentum to a minimum. Return to the starting position.

Programming: 3-5 sets of 8-12 reps, done 2-3x weekly

5) Face Pull

Face pulls are excellent for building the upper back and rear delts, as well as improving posture and maintaining shoulder health.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your lower body in an athletic position. Attach a rope to the highest pulley of the cable machine.

Grab the ends of the rope using a neutral grip. Pull the weight towards your face/nose. Add in a rotational element to engage your external rotators.

Hold the contraction for a second, and return to the starting position.

Programming: Focus on quality reps over quantity. Perform 2-3 times a week in the 8-15 rep range.

6) Hyperextensions/ Back Extension

The lower back is active during many compound exercises. If underdeveloped, they can result in injuries that can derail your lifting career. Hyperextension are key to building a pain-free, powerful back.

Instructions:

Lie down with your face towards the floor on the hyperextension machine.

Bend your knees slightly. Your feet should be in line with your knees.

You can do the exercise with just your bodyweight or hold a dumbbell/weight plate with your arms hugging the chest.

Engage you core and lower back. Exhale and slowly move up till your hips, shoulders, and spine are in a straight line. Hold the lower back contraction for a second.

Lower back to the starting position while inhaling. Repeat.

Programming: Perform them at the end of your workout session at least 2-3 times a week. Stick to quality reps in a higher rep range.

Takeaway

Use the aforementioned exercises to build a wide, thick, and powerful back. Focus on progressive overload, high protein intake, adequate sleep, and proper mobility to reap faster results.

Poll : 0 votes