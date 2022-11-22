If there is one thing you can do to improve your general health and overall appearance, it is weightlifting that tops the list. Weightlifting, also known as strength training or resistance training, offers a wide variety of benefits for men such as:

Induces muscle growth and promotes hypertrophy

Helps build stamina and endurance

Aids in developing explosive strength

Boosts metabolism

Strengthens joints, tendons, and ligaments

Improves heart health

Helps manage blood sugar levels

Protects from osteoporosis, fractures, and falls (especially as you get older)

Boosts mood and improves brain health

Makes you appear more attractive

Not all exercises are made equal. Instead of wasting time with isolation movements like curls, men can make the most of their time by performing heavy, compound movements. According to research, compound full-body exercises can boost short- and long-term testosterone levels, which can help increase confidence, sex drive, memory, and muscle mass.

5 Super Effective Weightlifting Exercises for Men

Here we shall look at the five best weightlifting exercises for men:

1. Squats

The squat is often called the "king of all exercises," and rightly so. When done properly, squats work every muscle in your body, including those in your arms.

Popular variations: barbell back squat, front squat, goblet squat, Smith-machine squat, landmine squat, and split squat

2. Overhead Press

Strong, well-developed shoulders are the hallmark of an attractive masculine physique. The overhead press is a time-tested exercise that can add a ton of mass to your shoulders, triceps, upper back, upper chest, and core.

Popular variations: Barbell overhead press, dumbbell shoulder press, landmine press, and Z-press

3. Weighted Carry

If you want a functional exercise that will carry over to real-world scenarios, weighted carries are the best bang for your buck. Carries help build amazing forearms, traps, grip strength, and endurance. They can be performed unilaterally to put more stress on your oblique muscles and abs.

Weighted carries with a hex bar or farmer's handles can help load your upper body in a unique fashion. An accentuated upper back and traps contribute to the "yoke," making you appear bigger in clothes.

4. Deadlift

There is something primal and satisfying about lifting a heavy weight off the floor. Deadlifts help build all-round strength as well as incredible mental strength—as anyone who has lifted more than 2× of their bodyweight would have experienced.

Deadlifts work the muscles in your body from head to toe. They are among the best weightlifting exercises to build a strong posterior chain, which includes hamstrings, lats, spinal erectors, traps, glutes, and calves.

Heavy deadlifts cause immense central nervous system fatigue, and they should be programmed properly into your workout routine to avoid burnout.

It is also essential to master perfect form in this lift, due to its propensity to cause lower back and spinal injuries. Here is a detailed video on how to perform the perfect deadlift:

5. Power Clean

Power cleans are routinely done by athletes to build their explosiveness and to achieve maximal power output. Despite their technical complexity, they are beneficial in building grip strength, torching body fat, improving posture, enhancing balance, and boosting growth hormone.

Cleans are a complete full-body weightlifting movement. The posterior chain muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings, and upper back are heavily involved during the initial lift. The second part of the movement, also known as the "catch," works the abs, quads, and deltoids.

Bonus Exercises

1. Weighted pull-up

2. Barbell rows

3. Facepulls

Takeaway

To build a strong muscular physqiue, all you need is a handful of exercises done regularly with progressive overload. Squats, overhead presses, deadlifts, power cleans, and weighted carries are all men need to achieve their dream physique. Sprinkle on a few isolation exercises for your arms and abs throughout the week, and you are good to go.

