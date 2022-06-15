How to Do Power Cleans: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Power Cleans is a strong movement that works on the full body. This exercise is extremely effective for helping build muscle strength and endurance. Additionally, including this exercise in your workout routine will allow you to focus on coordination as well as using almost every muscle group in your body.

However, it's important to know the correct form, tips, benefits and common mistakes of the exercise before making it a part of your routine.

Correct form for doing power cleans

The exercise is divided into four parts, and you must understand how to do each part to ensure you do not injure yourself while doing it.

Setting the barbell

The first step is to set the barbell, and take up the position. For that, you’ll need to set the barbell in front of your feet, and stand hip-width apart.

Next, bend down in a squat position, and hold the barbell with your palms facing your legs. Your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width. Keep your back straight and strong, and engage your core. Ensure that your spine doesn't bend when you take this posture.

Lift the barbell while keeping the weight close to you. You should be able to lift the bar along your shins and knees all the way up to your thighs. At this point, your back should be straight and strong, core engaged, shoulders over the hips and hips aligned with ankles and knees.

Pull and thrust

The next step of the movement is where the upper body muscles come into play.

Bend your knees and pull up the barbell with a power move. The movement will be an upright row, but you need to pull it with a thrust where your hips thrust forward and your heels might leave the ground for a while.

Bring the barbell up to your chest; elevate your shoulders, and flex the elbows forward to hold the barbell. This position should imitate the starting position of the overhead barbell press.

Catch and squat

The next part of the exercise is where your lower body comes into play.

As soon as you hold the barbell, bring your body under it; roll your shoulders forward, and move to a quarter squat position. Keep your back strong and core engaged. Move from the squat position to stand up while holding the barbell on your shoulders. Push through with your feet and quads.

Release

At this point, you’ll be standing tall with the barbell on your shoulders. Slowly and steadily, lower the barbell, and relax your body.

Tips to do power cleans better

All four phases need to be done in one movement. Therefore, if you’ve never done this exercise before, it’s better to start with just the barbell or with a smaller weight that you can control.

Speaking of control, you need to control your breathing and exhale during explosive movements. Additionally, keep your core engaged, and do not lock out your knees, elbows or shoulders at any point.

Finally, it’s better to do power cleans with a trainer initially ensuring that someone is there to correct your posture and take the weight off you if it gets too difficult midway.

Benefits of doing power cleans

Helps with full body strength Improves posture Helps athletes improve vertical jumping ability Enhances athletic performance Enables the muscles to add mass.

Common Mistakes

When you’re doing the exercise, you’ll realise that there are some challenges you must overcome before mastering it. Here are some of them:

Wide stance: If you keep a wide stance during the movement, you might feel it’s easier. However, it’s important to keep your feet at a hip-width distance.

Hunching your back: When you do this exercise, your back needs to be strong and straight. Otherwise, you’ll be putting your spine at risk. If you feel your back is curving when trying to reach the barbell, put it at an elevated level for easier grasp.

High reps: Power cleans aren't like other exercises where you can do too many reps. Ideally, you should do between two to six reps, but that will depend on the weight you’re carrying.

