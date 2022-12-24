What Muscles Are Worked By Overhead Press?

The overhead press is one of the best compound movements you can add to your workout routine. Commonly referred to as the OHP, this exercise was once a staple in every weightlifter's routine. It lost its popularity for a while, with the bench press being glamorized by bodybuilders and fitness influencers.

However, the OHP has enjoyed a major resurgence in popularity recently with the explosion of YouTube and science-backed training. One of the major concerns people had with the overhead press was its potential to cause immense wear and tear of the shoulder joint. However, that's largely a sign of improper form rather than the mechanics of the movement itself.

In this article, we will discuss the proper way to perform the exercise to ensure healthy, pain-free, and strong shoulders. The OHP works all three heads of the delts to some extent as well as the triceps, traps, and upper chest. The standing press also demands lower back, core, and lower body engagement, as the overhead part of the movement requires a lot of stabilization.

How to perform overhead press correctly?

Stand with the bar just above your upper chest, with your hands held slightly wider than shoulder width. Place your feet shoulder-width apart, and firmly plant them on the floor to create a stable base.

Engage your glutes, and brace your core to create tension and stability throughout the body. The elbows should be pointed straight down, and the barbell should be rested in the heel of your palms. Make sure the palms are in line with the elbows.

Press the bar overhead till it's balanced over the shoulders and mid-foot. Maintain a neutral spine throughout the movement. Avoid extending your head upwards, and maintain your focus straight ahead.

Lock your elbows at the top, and shrug your shoulders to end the press. The shrugging movement is essential to ensure that you finish in a stable position, which minimizes any chance of shoulder injury or impingement.

Return the bar to the starting position by lowering the barbell with control. Don't just drop the bar on your upper chest.

Your rep range can vary based on goals. Weighlifters and strongmen regularly perform 1-rep and 3-rep maxes on the lift, although they do supplement it with high volume pressing. For the regular Joe, performing 6-15 rep sets can be ideal for building 3D, boulder shoulders.

What muscles are worked by the overhead press?

The OHP is an efficient full body exercise that helps train all three heads of the deltoids, trapezius, upper chest, triceps, and core. It also engages the lower body muscles and other supporting structures like the serratus anterior, teres minor, and rotator cuff muscles.

What are the benefits of performing the overhead press?

The various benefits of OHP include:

1) Helps build big, strong shoulders

2) It's a full body movement that works nearly every muscle group.

3) Carries over to real-world strength

4) Ideal for athletes

5) Helps increase your bench press numbers

6) Helps maintain bone health and density

7) Boosts testosterone

8) Properly executed OHPs are great for shoulder health

What are the best alternatives for overhead press?

Use the following variations of OHP to avoid monotony and push past plateaus:

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Arnold Press

Push Press

Z-Press

Pin Press

Band Press

Landmine Press

Trap Bar Press

If you suffer from lower back pain or knee pain, the seated version is also a good way to build amazing shoulders and triceps. It can also help you lift more weight, allowing you to overload your shoulders better.

Although the Smith machine overhead press is a popular variation, the movement path of the Smith bar may not be ideal for optimal shoulder mechanics.

Takeaway

The overhead press is a time-tested, full body exercise that can help you build incredible, rounded cannonball delts. It can also contribute to the 'yoke', which can enhance your overall appearance and upper body strength. Perform this exercise two to three times weekly for optimal gains.

