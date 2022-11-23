The back and biceps can handle an immense amount of volume. For beginners, it's essential to stick to a workout plan that allows for maximal stimulation with adequate recovery.

However, both muscles are related to areas - the elbow joint and lower back - that can give out before the target muscle. So, proper programming and exercise selection is essential to avoid burnout and injuries.

As compound movements can give the best bang for your buck, they should be included in your workout. In this article, we will also have a look exercises that have a good stimulus to fatigue ratio to maximize your gains.

Complete Back and Biceps Workout Guide For Beginners

Here, we will discuss two sample back and biceps workouts named 'A' and 'B'. Try to hit both workouts each week to ensure maximal muscle protein synthesis, strength gain and hypertrophy.

Make sure to leave 48-72 hours between each workout for optimal recovery and maximal power output.

Back and Biceps - Workout A:

Deadlifts - 2 warm-up sets + 3 working sets (3-8 reps) / 5 working sets (5 reps each)

Lat Pulldown - 3 sets of 8-15 reps

Curl variation - 3 sets of 8-12 reps (using dumbbell, cable or preacher machine)

Dumbbell Pullover - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Deadlifts

Workout A will be centered around deadlifts. It's a full body exercise that involves every muscle in the body. It can help put tons of mass on your upper back, spinal erectors, hamstrings and lats.

Make sure not to programme them after a leg day, as it can affect strength levels and recovery. Also, beginners should stick to lower weights within the 3-8 rep range to master the form and muscle activation. Once the proper form is achieved, you can move on to any standard 5x5 plan.

Lat Pulldown

The second exercise would be a lat pulldown. It's a fabulous exercise to build up back width. It helps improve posture, spinal stability, and works the back and biceps simultaneously.

They can be done for 8-15 reps with a weight that you can handle comfortably. Make sure to contract your muscles properly, and avoid using body momentum.

Curl variation

The third exercise can be any curl variation. Dumbbell curls, cable curls, and preacher curls are excellent options for optimal bicep growth.

Dumbbell Pullovers

The final exercise will be dumbbell pullovers. To hit the lats effectively, flare your elbows slightly. You will want to keep the dumbbell as close to your body as possible as you go through the movement while squeezing the lats.

Back and Biceps - Workout B

Pull-ups (Weighted/Bodyweight) - 5 sets

Chest Supported Row - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Hammer curls - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Facepulls - 3-sets of quality reps

Pull=ups

Workout B will be centered around pullups. The goal here is to work up to 12 reps on the bodyweight version.

Once this goal is attained, you can overload your lats, rhomboid, and core by adding weight. Additional weight can be added using a dumbbell, loaded backpack, or dip belt. Weighted pull-ups are a staple in the back and biceps workouts of most elite natural athletes.

Chest Supported Row

It has an excellent stimulus to fatigue ratio and can be used to grow the upper and mid-back effectively. Beginners should stay within the 8-12 rep range and focus exclusively on developing a strong mind-muscle connection.

Hammer Curl

Hammer curls are an excellent exercise for growing the biceps and brachialis. A well-developed brachialis can make your arms look bigger and more defined.

Focus on holding the contaction at the top, and avoid using momentum to lift the weights. Utilize techniques like time-under-tension and blood flow restriction (BFR) training to get more out of lighter weights.

Facepulls

The rear delts are often neglected in workout routines. Not only is it a muscle that improves aesthetics, but it's also crucial for shoulder health.

Facepulls are the best exercise to target the rear delts, rhomboids, and external rotator muscles. Drop your ego, and start off with the lightest weight on your cable station. Focus on quality reps instead of quantity. As your rear delts develop, you can move to the 8-15 rep range.

Bonus Tip: If you are struggling with pull-ups, perform inverted rows instead.

Takeaway

The aforementioned back and biceps workouts can ensure strength gain and hypertrophy while improving posture and shoulder health.

