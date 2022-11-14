5 Best Deadlift Straps For Weightlifting in 2022

Lifting straps are integral to every strength athlete's arsenal, along with weightlifting belts and shoes. They are twisted around the bar and looped around the wrists to create a hook-like attachment between the lifter's hand and the barbell.

Straps are especially beneficial in deadlifting, where the grip often gives out before back or leg strength. This often puts a wrench in progressive overloading and effective periodization, inhibiting strength and hypertrophy gains.

Lifting straps have a wide variety of benefits, including:

Increased grip strength, which enables one to lift heavier weights

Keeps hands safe and protected from callus formation/tears

Wrist joint support

Lifting Straps - Top Five Picks for 2022

1) Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Straps (Bestseller)

These lifting straps from Gymreapers are a perfect combination of durability and comfort. With thick neoprene padding and "no-slip" features, these 18-inch long lasso straps are ideal for powerlifting, bodybuilding, CrossFit, and other weightlifting activities.

Made from durable cotton, they are comfortable for regular use. The longer 18-inch strap allows you to wrap around the bar multiple times, ensuring a firm grip while handling heavy weights.

Priced at $13.99, these come with a LIFETIME guarantee and hassle-free returns.

2) Harbingers Padded Cotton Lifting Straps with NeoTek Cushioned Wrist (Best Budget Straps)

Starting at $8.99, these are among the best budget-friendly lifting straps available in the market. The NeoTek pads act as a cushion for the wrists during heavy lifts, taking pressure off the hands and grip during deadlifts, rows, and shrugs.

The extended length of 21.5 inches provides a stronger wrap on the barbell, while the 1.5-inch width decreases grip fatigue by increasing contact with the grip surface. While its heavy-duty stitching increases durability, the merrowed edge finish prevents fraying.

3) HYPELETICS Lifting Straps Wrist Wraps (Heavy Duty)

These come with neoprene-padded wrist support and silicone-lined straps for superior grip. Enhanced silicone grips prevent slippage, enabling you to handle heavier weights without fear of fatiguing grip strength.

These 11.5-inch lifting straps are ideal for overhand and underhand grips, making them perfect for deadlifts, pullups, shrugs, and bent-over rows. Since the wrist support prevents hyperflexion, they are also ideal for bench pressing.

Priced at $14.97, these are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a lifetime replacement warranty.

4) WARM BODY COLD MIND Lasso Lifting Wrist Straps (Ideal for Olympic Weightlifting and Powerlifting)

Designed by World and European Weightlifting Championships winner Oleksiy Torokhtiy, these 22-inch long, 1.6-inch wide straps can handle a whopping max load of 350 kg (770 lbs)!

Made with cotton, neoprene, and natural leather bound with dual heavy-duty stitching, WARM BODY COLD MIND lifting straps are also sweat-resistant and non-irritating for various skin types. These also come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Price: $8.49

5) Gymreapers Figure 8 Lifting Straps

Gymreapers lifting straps are among the most commonly used figure 8 straps by powerlifters and strongmen for heavy deadlifting. The 1/4" thick cotton webbing with heavy-duty cross-stitching can handle more than 1000 lbs of weight and can be used along with barbells, deadlift bars, axle bars, kettlebells, and farmer's carry handles.

They come in three sizes - small, medium, and large, based on the dimensions of your wrist. These premium-grade Figure 8 straps come with a lifetime replacement guarantee and no-cost replacement.

Price: $22.95

Types of Weightlifting Straps

Whether you are a bodybuilder, powerlifter, Olympic weightlifter, or strongman, choosing the right weightlifting strap is crucial. The following three types of weightlifting straps are commonly available in the market:

1) Lasso Lifting Straps

These are by far the most commonly used lifting straps, especially among novice and intermediate lifters. Each strap has two parts - a loop that attaches around your wrist and a piece that wraps around the barbell, which can be adjusted to fit comfort and grip requirements.

Many lasso straps have additional padding around the wrist loop for comfort and support. Depending on the size of the barbell and your hands, you can also go for options with a long tail, i.e., the part that wraps around the barbell.

2) Closed Loop Lifting Straps

These are your best bet if you are into Olympic weightlifting. They are quicker and simpler to attach to the bar and help bail out of the lift more easily. They are made of leather and are often preferred due to their better grip and durability.

3) Figure Eight Lifting Straps

These are commonly used by powerlifters and strongman athletes. First, it loops around your wrist, then wraps around the barbell, and then around your wrist again. Tough and durable, they can be used on a barbell, axle bar, deadlift bar, or farmer's carry handles.

Takeaway

If you are a dedicated lifter looking to break PRs and build muscle, lifting straps are your best friend. However, to improve your deadlift numbers, it is essential to work on your grip strength and lagging muscle groups like the glutes and lower back.

