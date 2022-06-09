Fact Check: Should You Use A Weight Belt For Lifting?

If you're new to gym culture and working out, chances are that you'll be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of equipment available at the gym.

A whole catalog can be made to cover each weightlifting accessory in detail. But perhaps the most popular one, and one that sparks the most controversy amongst gymgoers, is the weightlifting belt.

The weightlifting belt is a popular accessory amongst lifters, and it, for the most part, has great functionality. Nevertheless, it is subject to plenty of debates in the gym community. Some believe that it is useless, whilst others claim that it is a godsend and a lifesaver.

In this article, we will examine the nature of the belt, its scope, and whether or not you really need it.

While a weightlifting belt isn't essential, it sure does help to own one. It provides some much-needed lower back safety, while also helping you maintain stability and keep your arch locked.

If you're an intermediate lifter who's trying to grow muscle and build strength, it might be time to add belts to the mix.

Are you cheating if you're using Weight Belts?

As mentioned above, there is a whole group of people who believe that belts are cheating, and offer unfair advantages to their users. However, upon examining that accusation, it seems invalid. Belts only slightly increase your capacity to lift, but their primary merit is that they add stability and a degree of protection when lifting weights.

Belts allow you to brace your core, giving you a platform to push against, thereby generating more force. The argument that belts are cheating is a flawed philosophy. People can run perfectly fine barefoot, but we choose to wear shoes because they make our lives easier, and prevent stones and gravel from injuring our feet.

It's the exact same ideology behind the use of belts. While you can be a great lifter without them, they add a degree of safety that allows you to push yourself and lift clean, heavy reps. Belts are a tool to make you a better lifter, not a gimmick designed to help you cheat.

The answer to this question depends on your own needs as a lifter. How much do you lift? How much are you aiming to lift? Are you experiencing pain in certain areas? Your need for a belt arises from these questions, among other things like your experience as a lifter, etc.

If you can lift your bodyweight for reps, you might not need a belt. However, if you're planning on growing your lifts and advancing to the next level as a lifter, you're going to need a belt.

If your answer to the third question is affirmative, you most definitely need a belt. Lower back pain while lifting is a sign that your form might be incorrect, and it needs immediate work in order to prevent serious injuries. You can prevent the risk by using a belt, while protecting your spine.

If you're new to the gym, try to stay away from the belt, as using a belt to lift during your first few weeks is going to result in you missing out on what are commonly known as "newbie gains". This will then result in disproportionality between your leg strength and core strength.

This is why emphasis is laid on the fact that you should only look to belts as your solution once you have passed the beginner stage and developed enough strength and muscles to account for disproportion.

On the flip side, if you're someone who trains with lower weights and higher rep ranges, you don't necessarily need a belt. Keep in mind that a belt should only be your solution if you cannot lift your targeted weights for more than five reps, or if you're looking to build strength.

Takeaway

In conclusion, belts are not for everyone. For some, it is a gym staple, but for others, not so much. What it definitely isn't, is a scam or a cheating tool.

To reiterate the aforementioned points, belts are key, but only for the people who need them. If you need to ascertain whether you need one or not, evaluate your goals and map them out. See if you can accomplish your goals without a belt and try to squeeze in as much as you can to build strength without a belt. Only jump ship once you're absolutely sure of it.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you use weigh belts to lift weights? Yes No 0 votes so far